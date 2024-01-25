Kontakt
International School theatre students confront hate crime head on in their production of “The Laramie Project”

This Thursday and Friday, Theatre students at the International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) in Kaiserswerth will deliver what promises to be a powerful theatrical experience with their performance of "The Laramie Project” by Moisés Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project.

“The Laramie Project" is a thought-provoking play that explores the aftermath of the savage beating and subsequent death of Matthew Shepard, a gay university student, in Laramie, Wyoming, in 1998.

Based on real-life events
In the aftermath of the beating and subsequent trial, members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie and conducted more than 200 interviews with the people of the town. The result is a deeply moving theatrical experience based on these interviews as well as on their own experiences in Laramie. It is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

A unique collaboration between students and staff
There are twelve members in the cast, made up of ISD grade 10, 11, and 12 students, together with ISD staff members, who portray over 50 characters on stage.

Director, Kate Olson, says, "It's incredible to see students and staff come together to put on a show of this magnitude. To be a part of this kind of collaboration across the school has been such a special experience for me as a director, but I also see how much the students and staff members are getting out of working with each other, and I expect it will be very powerful for our school community to witness from the audience."

ISD theatre student, Vincent, says that this kind of collaboration is a new experience for him as an actor. “It's really nice to see my teachers doing something that they are passionate about and to collaborate with them in this way. It's great to see the mix of teachers and students working together." Fellow student, Sophie, adds, “The fact that students and teachers can work together on such a close level is an amazing opportunity for all. The different skills and traits of each cast member help each person to develop further”.

Education, diversity, and the power of the arts
The two performances align with the United Nations’ International Day of Education, celebrated earlier in the week, where the global focus was on countering hate speech through education.

“We are extremely proud of our students for taking on such a courageous play,” says External Relations Director, Beatrice Caston. "This collaborative effort not only showcases the talent and commitment of our students but also highlights the support of our diverse school community.

“The performance offers a unique opportunity for both the school community and the public to witness the creative and thought-provoking talents of our students. Join us as we celebrate education, diversity, and the power of the arts to inspire positive change.”

The Laramie Project
Thursday 25 & Friday 26 January 2024
19:00 - 21:30
Dahms Theatre, International School of Düsseldorf
www.tickets.isdedu.de

Entry is free, but seats must be reserved at tickets.isdedu.de. Photo ID may be requested at the door. Due to language and adult themes, the performance is appropriate for grade 9 students upwards. The performance is in English.

