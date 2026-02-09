ISD celebrates 50 years as an IB World School

For nearly six decades, the International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) has supported internationally mobile families seeking a high-quality education for their children. Founded in 1968 as the American International School of Düsseldorf, ISD was created to serve a growing global community. A major milestone followed in the 1970s, when the school became one of the world’s early adopters of the International Baccalaureate (IB) programme.



Today, ISD is proud to celebrate 50 years as an IB World School and more than 20 years as the region’s only full IB Continuum School, offering a connected learning pathway from early childhood through to graduation.



A clear and consistent learning path



At ISD, students from age 3 to 18 follow the three IB programmes: the Primary Years Programme, Middle Years Programme, and Diploma Programme. Together, these create a coherent learning journey that supports children as they grow academically and personally.



Instead of focusing solely on exams and memorisation, the IB encourages students to understand ideas deeply, ask questions, and think for themselves. From an early age, children learn how to communicate clearly, work collaboratively, manage their time, and reflect on their progress. These skills are developed gradually and become stronger each year.



For families who move internationally, this consistency is especially valuable; students experience fewer disruptions and benefit from a stable, familiar learning approach.



Learning for life, not just for school



One of the strengths of the IB is its focus on “learning how to learn.” At ISD, students are encouraged to explore real-world questions, research topics independently, and connect classroom learning to everyday life.



By the time students reach the Diploma Programme, they are well prepared to organise their work, handle academic pressure, and take responsibility for their studies.



Through the three core elements of the Diploma Programme - the Extended Essay, Theory of Knowledge, and Creativity, Activity & Service - students develop sustained independent research skills, an enquiring mindset, and social awareness beyond the classroom.



Universities around the world value these qualities, and actively favour IB Diploma graduates. Research shows that IB students adapt quickly to higher education workloads, perform strongly in their studies, and are more likely to earn first-class honours.



A global outlook



With more than 5,000 alumni worldwide, ISD graduates work in many fields, including business, science, the arts, technology, and humanitarian work. What unites them is their ability to adapt, think critically, and continue learning throughout their lives.



As ISD marks 50 years as an IB World School, it celebrates not only its history, but its ongoing commitment to preparing young people for an ever-changing world - helping them grow into confident, resilient, and responsible global citizens.

(lifePR) (