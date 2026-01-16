Kontakt
ISD Joins the Düsseldorf Klimapakt: A Commitment to a Sustainable Future

The International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) is proud to announce that we have officially become a partner of the Düsseldorfer Klimapakt mit der Wirtschaft (Düsseldorf Climate Pact with the Economy). This significant milestone is a direct reflection of our strategic plan and our deep-rooted commitment to sustainability—a principle we don't just preach, but actively live every day.

What is the Düsseldorfer Klimapakt?

The Klimapakt is a collaborative initiative between the City of Düsseldorf and local businesses and institutions. Its primary objective is to support the city's ambitious goal of reaching climate neutrality by 2035. As an official Klimapartner, ISD joins a dedicated network of organisations committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting environmental responsibility within our community.

By signing this voluntary climate protection agreement, ISD has pledged to:
  • Set and Implement Goals: We are committed to establishing and executing specific measures to continuously reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, and resource consumption through 2035
  • Focus on Local Impact: In line with the pact’s "territoriality principle," our efforts will focus primarily on reducing emissions generated within the city borders of Düsseldorf..
  • Transparent Monitoring: We will conduct a baseline carbon audit and provide regular monitoring reports (at least every five years) to track our progress toward climate neutrality
Why This Matters for ISD

For ISD, joining the Klimapakt is more than a formal agreement; it is an opportunity to amplify our existing sustainability efforts. By becoming part of this network, we gain access to a wealth of expert information, advisory services, and funding opportunities provided by the city and its initial partners, including the IHK (Chamber of Industry and Commerce) and the Handwerkskammer (Chamber of Skilled Crafts)

This partnership offers several key advantages:
  • Networking and Knowledge Transfer: We look forward to exchanging experiences and learning from other Klimapartners within the network10101010. This shared knowledge is essential for implementing innovative and technically advanced climate protection measures.
  • Leading by Example: We are eager to open our doors more frequently to showcase what sustainability looks like in practice at ISD. By demonstrating our technical innovations and carbon reduction strategies, we hope to inspire others in the community to take action12.
  • Strategic Alignment: This partnership ensures that our long-term investments in sustainability are based on solid data and integrated with wider city-wide initiatives, such as the mobility partnership and solar initiatives.
Looking Ahead

Our commitment to the Klimapakt is set through 2035, mirroring the timeline for Düsseldorf’s transition to climate neutrality. We are excited about the collaborative journey ahead and the opportunity to contribute significantly to a greener, more sustainable Düsseldorf.

At ISD, we believe that education and action go hand-in-hand. By officially joining the Düsseldorfer Klimapakt, we are taking a definitive step toward ensuring a sustainable future for our students and the global community we serve.

