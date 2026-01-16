ISD Joins the Düsseldorf Klimapakt: A Commitment to a Sustainable Future

Set and Implement Goals: We are committed to establishing and executing specific measures to continuously reduce our greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, and resource consumption through 2035

The International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) is proud to announce that we have officially become a partner of the(Düsseldorf Climate Pact with the Economy). This significant milestone is a direct reflection of our strategic plan and our deep-rooted commitment to sustainability—a principle we don't just preach, but actively live every dayThe Klimapakt is a collaborative initiative between the City of Düsseldorf and local businesses and institutions. Its primary objective is to support the city's ambitious goal of reaching. As an official Klimapartner, ISD joins a dedicated network of organisations committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and promoting environmental responsibility within our communityBy signing this voluntary climate protection agreement, ISD has pledged to:For ISD, joining the Klimapakt is more than a formal agreement; it is an opportunity to amplify our existing sustainability efforts. By becoming part of this network, we gain access to a wealth of expert information, advisory services, and funding opportunities provided by the city and its initial partners, including the IHK (Chamber of Industry and Commerce) and the Handwerkskammer (Chamber of Skilled Crafts)This partnership offers several key advantages:Our commitment to the Klimapakt is set through 2035, mirroring the timeline for Düsseldorf’s transition to climate neutrality. We are excited about the collaborative journey ahead and the opportunity to contribute significantly to a greener, more sustainable Düsseldorf.At ISD, we believe that education and action go hand-in-hand. By officially joining the Düsseldorfer Klimapakt, we are taking a definitive step toward ensuring a sustainable future for our students and the global community we serve.