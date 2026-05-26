From an international classroom to the German Landtag: how a global perspective can contribute to local politics

Ira Schäfer - a grade 11 student at the International School of Düsseldorf (ISD) in Kaiserswerth - proved this possible when she was chosen to represent the parliamentary managing director in the Düsseldorf Jugendlandtag. Ms Schäfer’s achievement not only highlights the power of student agency, but also demonstrates the unique perspective an international school education can bring to local governance.For Ms Schäfer, stepping from Model United Nations (MUN) to a genuine political forum was a natural progression. Years of participating in the MUN elective course at ISD, combined with field trips to UN conference simulations around Europe, served as an invaluable training ground, building the confidence, rhetorical skills, and resilience necessary for formal debate."MUN familiarised me with structured debate, public speaking, and responding to opposing arguments under pressure," Ms Schäfer reflects. "Those prior experiences made the transition to a real parliamentary setting much less intimidating."Ms Schäfer’s motivation to apply for the Jugendlandtag was initially sparked by a grade 10 Praktikum opportunity with the FDP in the Landtag, and reinforced when she began the two-year International Baccalaureate (IB) Global Politics course in grade 11 .Balancing the rigorous academic demands of the IB Diploma Programme with high-level external commitments requires exceptional discipline. For Ira, the secret lies in a genuine passion for both her studies and politics, combined with strong organisational and time-management skills. Ms Schäfer was able to draw on the academic knowledge gained in her Global Politics classes and apply this to her Jugendlandtag experience, and vice versa.Born and raised in Germany, Ms Schäfer has always felt a connection to the German political system, and from a young age was encouraged by her parents to stay informed about global events. Furthermore, her international school education provided her with a unique vantage point when tackling local issues.Ms Schäfer states, “The IB curriculum places a strong emphasis on global citizenship. As students we are encouraged to address regional challenges through a comparative, international lens. In the Landtag, this allowed me to question standard assumptions, consider how other countries tackle similar societal problems, and advocate for diverse, multicultural perspectives”.For students who harbour a passion for politics, but are unsure where to begin, Ms Schäfer’s advice is simple: start by talking to someone - a teacher, a parent, or even a peer.“Even if you don’t have the advantage of attending MUN conferences, or studying global politics at school, voicing your thoughts aloud helps transform a vague interest into a concrete goal.” She adds, “Ask yourself exactly how and where you want to invest your time and energy. Then once you find your cause, stay organised, create a plan, and commit wholeheartedly to making the most of the experience - whatever it may be”.Ira Schäfer’s journey - from classroom debates, to conference simulations, to the very heart of regional democracy - proves that when young people are encouraged to take ownership of their learning, they don't just prepare for the future, they actively help shape the present.