Paper Art Award – Hahnemühle encourages contemporary paper art with prize and museum

Hahnemühle FineArt GmbH

Hahnemühle is considered the inventor of Digital FineArt papers for inkjet printing. As a pioneer, the oldest German artist paper manufactory has been refining its real artist papers for photography and art reproductions for more than 15 years.

The papers – manufactured for more than 430 years with characteristic craftsmanship – receive a special coating, without influencing the noble haptics of the papers. This inkjet coating allows prints with pin-sharp details, in both rich colour and deep blacks. All papers have excellent aging resistance. The Hahnemühle Digital FineArt Collection offers more than 20 different papers, while the Hahnemühle Photo Range is comprised of eight media.



All papers and life science solutions have class–leading quality attributes and excellent ageing resistance. Hahnemühle has a worldwide reputation as a ‘Brand of the Century’ among photopgraphers, artists, museums, galleries and collectors. Products are available in more than 130 countries worldwide.



The company is headquartered in Dassel, Southern Lower Saxony; with offices in the United Kingdom, France, USA, Singapore and China.