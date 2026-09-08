Distinguished Murano Glass Collection from European Private Collection to Be Offered for Sale
Approximately 300 museum-quality works and thousands of additional pieces — including works by Carlo Scarpa, Fulvio Bianconi, Napoleone Martinuzzi, Ercole Barovier, Paolo Venini and other leading figures of Murano glass and design
Built over many decades with a strong focus on quality, rarity and design, the collection comprises approximately 300 museum-quality works, together with thousands of additional objects in storage. Many are rare examples that are increasingly difficult to find on the open market.
A Lifetime Collection Enters a New Chapter
At the age of 76, collector Peter Grünbaum has decided to pass on his collection. As there is no family succession for the collection, individual works, selected groups and, where appropriate, the collection as a whole are now available to new owners.
The collection includes works by or associated with some of the most important names in Murano glass and 20th-century design, including:
Carlo Scarpa · Fulvio Bianconi · Napoleone Martinuzzi · Yoichi Ohira · Ercole Barovier · Nico Barovier · Paolo Venini · Thomas Stearns · Tomaso Buzzi · Dino Martens · Pablo Picasso
as well as numerous other distinguished artists, designers and glassmakers.
Provenance and Authenticity
The collection includes works with provenance linked to renowned private collections, galleries and institutions, including Battista “Pinin” Farina (Pininfarina), Robert Guerlain, M. Albarelli, Galerie Sanske and the Pauly Sample Room.
All works are offered as authentic originals to the best of the collector's knowledge, with numerous pieces having been examined by recognized experts.
Private viewings are available by appointment. Confidential enquiries are welcome.
A selection of works is available through:
www.1000-objekte.ch