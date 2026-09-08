Distinguished Murano Glass Collection from European Private Collection to Be Offered for Sale

After decades of passionate collecting, a remarkable private collection of Murano glass is now being made available to collectors, museums, foundations and cultural institutions.Built over many decades with a strong focus on quality, rarity and design, the collection comprises approximately, together with thousands of additional objects in storage. Many are rare examples that are increasingly difficult to find on the open market.At the age of 76, collectorhas decided to pass on his collection. As there is no family succession for the collection, individual works, selected groups and, where appropriate, the collection as a whole are now available to new owners.The collection includes works by or associated with some of the most important names in Murano glass and 20th-century design, including:as well as numerous other distinguished artists, designers and glassmakers.The collection includes works with provenance linked to renowned private collections, galleries and institutions, includingAll works are offered as authentic originals to the best of the collector's knowledge, with numerous pieces having been examined by recognized experts.A selection of works is available through: