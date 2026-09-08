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Story Box-ID: 1072219

Grünbaum AG Hardturmstr. 66 8005 Zürich, Schweiz http://www.1000-objekte.ch
Ansprechpartner:in Herr Peter Grünbaum +41 79 660 57 88
Logo der Firma Grünbaum AG

Distinguished Murano Glass Collection from European Private Collection to Be Offered for Sale

Approximately 300 museum-quality works and thousands of additional pieces — including works by Carlo Scarpa, Fulvio Bianconi, Napoleone Martinuzzi, Ercole Barovier, Paolo Venini and other leading figures of Murano glass and design

(lifePR) (Zürich, )
After decades of passionate collecting, a remarkable private collection of Murano glass is now being made available to collectors, museums, foundations and cultural institutions.

Built over many decades with a strong focus on quality, rarity and design, the collection comprises approximately 300 museum-quality works, together with thousands of additional objects in storage. Many are rare examples that are increasingly difficult to find on the open market.

A Lifetime Collection Enters a New Chapter

At the age of 76, collector Peter Grünbaum has decided to pass on his collection. As there is no family succession for the collection, individual works, selected groups and, where appropriate, the collection as a whole are now available to new owners.

The collection includes works by or associated with some of the most important names in Murano glass and 20th-century design, including:

Carlo Scarpa · Fulvio Bianconi · Napoleone Martinuzzi · Yoichi Ohira · Ercole Barovier · Nico Barovier · Paolo Venini · Thomas Stearns · Tomaso Buzzi · Dino Martens · Pablo Picasso

as well as numerous other distinguished artists, designers and glassmakers.

Provenance and Authenticity

The collection includes works with provenance linked to renowned private collections, galleries and institutions, including Battista “Pinin” Farina (Pininfarina), Robert Guerlain, M. Albarelli, Galerie Sanske and the Pauly Sample Room.

All works are offered as authentic originals to the best of the collector's knowledge, with numerous pieces having been examined by recognized experts.

Private viewings are available by appointment. Confidential enquiries are welcome.

A selection of works is available through:
www.1000-objekte.ch

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Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.