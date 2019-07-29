C/S’Estanyol No 12
07560 Cala Millor, es
http://www.good-feeling-products.com
Andrea Lexut
Forget SPF!
Better yet run from it, if safe broad spectrum UVB/UVA protection is what you seek(lifePR) ( Cala Millor, )
As a matter of fact, studies now show that if you are even slightly concerned with what is now being touted as the Melanoma Epidemic², you should rather turn to those extensive chemical ingredients lists afixed on the side of your favorite post-WWII sunscreens or sunblocks, invariably riddled with every kind of chemical compound, starting with Red Vet Pet’s Petrolatum³, currently banned in the EU as a known carcinogen.
So the best thing you can do right now is drop that SPF über-advertized screen/lotion and run. Yes, run for your life.
Where do you turn to then?
Men of science, and years of scientific research, point in a fascinating “new direction”. The clues lie in a group of bare naked hunters which set out from the namibian plains on the greatest expedition known to man⁴.
A coastal trek that first took us across two continents and one subcontinent, to the remotest corners of Australia (present day Kiwirrkurra), saw the most rudimentary of hunting posses later walk from Africa across Arabia to Mongolia, on through the Bering Strait, past the American Great Plains, beyond the Andes, all the way to Patagonia, armed only with the best sun protection developed in the past 50,000 years: Melanin.
Our intelligence, combined with the power of the human spirit, aided solely by our ability to produce Melanin is what allowed the earliest ancestors of today's San people to weather every extreme climatological condition anyone has ever faced on Earth. Propelling us in the process to truly thrive, going from scarcely 10,000 bushmen to the more than 7.2 billion we are today.
A new line of defense
Our own DNA sequencing A-C-G-T (not SPF), is at the heart of the science that has unlocked the riddle of mankind's greatest journey. Moreover, it is science that points to the most effective line of defense against Ultraviolet-B/Ultraviolet-A exposure: Melanin.
Good Feeling Power®’s unique 1.3/1.6-Beta-D-Glucan Chitin Melanin all-natural vegan gluten-free compound has been specifically developed to support our body’s protective mechanisms.
Gear up then with Good Feeling Products extensive line of cosmetics which offers you the best possible treatments, designed to support your unique and exacting immunological skin profile to safely face sun, rain, wind or snow.
_________________________________
¹SPF stands for Sun Protection Factor.
²Geller AC, Clapp RW, Sober AJ, et al. Melanoma epidemic: an analysis of six decades of data from the Connecticut Tumor Registry. J Clin Oncol. 2013;31(33):4172–4178. doi:10.1200/JCO.2012.47.3728
³Please refer to the European Chemical Agency (ECHA) database: https://echa.europa.eu/brief-profile/-/briefprofile/100.029.428
⁴Spencer Wells, The Journey of Man: A Genetic Odyssey, Penguin Books Limited, May 29, 2003
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.