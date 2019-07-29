Forget SPF!

As you are gearing up for the, whether beach, trails or the highest slopes, the last thing on your mind should be thatAs a matter of fact, studies now show that if you are evenwith what is now being touted as the, you should rather turn to thoseafixed on the side of your favorite post-WWII sunscreens or sunblocks, invariably riddled with every kind of chemical compound, starting with, currentlyin the EU as a known carcinogen.So the best thing you can do right now is drop that SPF über-advertized screen/lotion and run.Men of science, and years of scientific research, point in a fascinating. The clues lie in a group of bare naked hunters which set out from the namibian plains on theA coastal trek that first took us across two continents and one subcontinent, to the remotest corners of Australia (present day Kiwirrkurra), saw the most rudimentary of hunting posses later walk from Africa across Arabia to Mongolia, on through the Bering Strait, past the American Great Plains, beyond the Andes, all the way to Patagonia, armed only with the best sun protection developed in the past 50,000 years:Our intelligence, combined with the power of the human spirit, aided solely by our ability to produce Melanin is what allowed the earliest ancestors of today's San people toPropelling us in the process to truly thrive, going from scarcely 10,000 bushmen to the more than 7.2 billion we are today.Our own DNA sequencing A-C-G-T (not SPF), is at thethat has unlocked the riddle of mankind's greatest journey. Moreover, it is science that points to theunique 1.3/1.6-Beta-D-Glucan Chitin Melanin all-natural vegan gluten-free compound has been specifically developed to support our body’s protective mechanisms.then with Good Feeling Products extensive line of cosmetics which offers you the best possible treatments, designed to support your unique and exacting immunological skin profile to safely face sun, rain, wind or snow._________________________________