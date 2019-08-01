Pressemitteilung BoxID: 761894 (Good Feeling Products SL)
Fascinating medicinal mushrooms

The Tinder Fungus (Fomes fomentarius (L) Fr.) as a dietary supplement

Following the summary. The complete article can be found at: http://ijrsset.org/pdfs/v6-i1/1.pdf

Liudmila Kalitukha, Miriam Sari

A composition of the fruiting bodies of Fomes fomentarius and their extracted fibers were studied. The cell walls of the fungus composed mainly of glucan, chitin and melanin-like substances with hemicellulose, uronic and glucuronic acids as minor compounds.

In comparison with the raw fruiting bodies, the fibres from Fomes fomentarius, extracted under mild conditions, contain about one third of fats, half of alpha-glucans, 25% less melanin-like substances, 15% less hemicellulose, around 25% more beta-glucans and 15% more chitin.

While under severe extraction conditions a gradually increase of the chitin percentage in the cell walls is possible, the eco-friendly purification method is preferable.

After mild hot purification, the fibres (Good Feeling Power®) could be more bioavailable and accessible for specific receptors, immune cells, intestinal microbiota etc. to be a good candidate to replenish a number of vital mushrooms used as dietary supplements.

For further information, the complete article can be found at: http://ijrsset.org/pdfs/v6-i1/1.pd
