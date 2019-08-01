C/S’Estanyol No 12
07560 Cala Millor, es
http://www.good-feeling-products.com
Andrea Lexut
Fascinating medicinal mushrooms
The Tinder Fungus (Fomes fomentarius (L) Fr.) as a dietary supplement(lifePR) ( Cala Millor, )
Liudmila Kalitukha, Miriam Sari
A composition of the fruiting bodies of Fomes fomentarius and their extracted fibers were studied. The cell walls of the fungus composed mainly of glucan, chitin and melanin-like substances with hemicellulose, uronic and glucuronic acids as minor compounds.
In comparison with the raw fruiting bodies, the fibres from Fomes fomentarius, extracted under mild conditions, contain about one third of fats, half of alpha-glucans, 25% less melanin-like substances, 15% less hemicellulose, around 25% more beta-glucans and 15% more chitin.
While under severe extraction conditions a gradually increase of the chitin percentage in the cell walls is possible, the eco-friendly purification method is preferable.
After mild hot purification, the fibres (Good Feeling Power®) could be more bioavailable and accessible for specific receptors, immune cells, intestinal microbiota etc. to be a good candidate to replenish a number of vital mushrooms used as dietary supplements.
For further information, the complete article can be found at: http://ijrsset.org/pdfs/v6-i1/1.pd
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.