Pressemitteilung BoxID: 726249 (GELITA AG)
- GELITA AG
- Uferstr. 7
- 69412 Eberbach
- http://www.gelita.com/
- Ansprechpartner
- Michael Teppner
- +49 (6271) 84-2190
GELITA draws a positive environmental balance
2017 sustainability report published
(lifePR) (Eberbach, 19.10.18) Eberbach, October 2018. Sustainable corporate management regarding ecological, social and economic aspects is a top priority at GELITA AG, one of the leading manufacturers of gelatine and collagen peptides. The third Sustainability Report, which is now available, provides an insight into the company's broad-based international commitment and illustrates the progress that has been made. The current report is available in English at www.gelita.com
For GELITA, sustainability means producing at 19 locations worldwide as resource-conservingly as possible. For this reason, the company, headquartered in Eberbach, Germany, sees the topic as a global and long-term mission with an ambitious goal: "We want to assume the leading position in our industry in the area of sustainability”, says Dr. Franz Josef Konert, Chief Executive Officer at GELITA AG. In concrete terms, this means being the most sustainable producer by industry standards of collagen proteins and FPM, i.e. fats, proteins and minerals, by 2020.
The company therefore invests in state-of-the-art facilities in its plants, seeking innovative solutions to improve processes and thus reduce the impact of its business operations on the environment. The 2017 Sustainability Report presents selected projects that GELITA got off the ground last year and provides information on the progress made. The projects include measures to reduce air emissions and energy use, waste prevention and wastewater treatment. Accordingly, water from production is processed into lime sludge, which is used as fertilizer in agriculture and a newly installed ultrafiltration system significantly reduces CO2 emissions and power consumption.
As part of its commitment, GELITA also supports a more sustainable meat industry. The company manufactures all its products from animal raw materials using only resources from animals reared for meat production. In addition, it is important for ethical and moral reasons that slaughtered animals are processed as completely as possible. The gelatine and collagen peptide manufacturer makes an important contribution to this through its production.
Positive development is permanent
For 2017, the company presents a positive environmental balance. Despite a further increase in production compared to the previous year, it succeeded in reducing CO2 emissions, reducing water consumption and wastewater volumes as well as the amount of waste and in some cases significantly reducing other climate-damaging emissions. GELITA has made significant progress in recent years towards environmentally friendly production. For example, more than half of the production sites have introduced ISO 14001-compliant environmental management. It is planned to certify all the sites by the end of the decade. GELITA sees sustainability as a permanent process and is working to further improve its balance sheet: "Continuous investment, our lively culture of innovation and constructive dialog with suppliers, clients and end customers will continue to drive the sustainable development of our company in the future”, Konert is convinced.
Innovation for a better quality of life
Innovative product solutions also contribute significantly to sustainable corporate management. Quality products from GELITA also help to conserve natural resources, for example, when they are used in fertilizers or detergents. They also contribute to the health, well-being, and care of the world's population. In nutritional supplements, collagen peptides ensure, among other things, strong bones, supple joints, muscle building and attractive skin. The processing of animal raw materials also produces fats, proteins and minerals. GELITA has developed complex processes to produce, for example, animal feed or biofuels from these materials. Modern processing makes it possible to almost completely utilize the raw materials used. In the interests of sustainable recycling management, we are working constantly on developing further applications for our by-products”, says Michael Teppner, Head of Marketing and Communication at GELITA.
Committed employees
"Care" is one of GELITA's values. This also includes responsibility towards society and for the work safety and health of our own employees. In 2017, staff members were involved in many initiatives for the welfare of the people in the vicinity of GELITA's locations. The company supported more than 100 projects around the globe either financially or with the active help of its workforce. This, too, helps the Group to achieve its sustainability goals. With the publication of the first sustainability report in the industry, the company has secured itself a pioneering role.
Note for editorial offices
The Sustainability Report 2017 is available in English as an e-paper at https://www.gelita.com/en/gelita-csr. Here you will also find a PDF version and further information on GELITA AG's commitment to sustainability.
About GELITA
The GELITA group is one of the leading producers of collagen proteins in the world, with
19 plants on all five continents. Collagen proteins are used as gelatine in food and pharmaceutical products and for technical applications. Collagen peptides are active ingredients in products against joint and bone pain, for muscle building, weight loss, and wrinkle reduction. In 2017, the company achieved a turnover of 709 million euros with
2,500 employees. The headquarters of the GELITA Group are located in Eberbach, Germany. GELITA is an active supporting member of the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region, a sponsoring member of the Animal Welfare Initiative and it is one of the top 100 innovation companies. www.gelita.com
For GELITA, sustainability means producing at 19 locations worldwide as resource-conservingly as possible. For this reason, the company, headquartered in Eberbach, Germany, sees the topic as a global and long-term mission with an ambitious goal: "We want to assume the leading position in our industry in the area of sustainability”, says Dr. Franz Josef Konert, Chief Executive Officer at GELITA AG. In concrete terms, this means being the most sustainable producer by industry standards of collagen proteins and FPM, i.e. fats, proteins and minerals, by 2020.
The company therefore invests in state-of-the-art facilities in its plants, seeking innovative solutions to improve processes and thus reduce the impact of its business operations on the environment. The 2017 Sustainability Report presents selected projects that GELITA got off the ground last year and provides information on the progress made. The projects include measures to reduce air emissions and energy use, waste prevention and wastewater treatment. Accordingly, water from production is processed into lime sludge, which is used as fertilizer in agriculture and a newly installed ultrafiltration system significantly reduces CO2 emissions and power consumption.
As part of its commitment, GELITA also supports a more sustainable meat industry. The company manufactures all its products from animal raw materials using only resources from animals reared for meat production. In addition, it is important for ethical and moral reasons that slaughtered animals are processed as completely as possible. The gelatine and collagen peptide manufacturer makes an important contribution to this through its production.
Positive development is permanent
For 2017, the company presents a positive environmental balance. Despite a further increase in production compared to the previous year, it succeeded in reducing CO2 emissions, reducing water consumption and wastewater volumes as well as the amount of waste and in some cases significantly reducing other climate-damaging emissions. GELITA has made significant progress in recent years towards environmentally friendly production. For example, more than half of the production sites have introduced ISO 14001-compliant environmental management. It is planned to certify all the sites by the end of the decade. GELITA sees sustainability as a permanent process and is working to further improve its balance sheet: "Continuous investment, our lively culture of innovation and constructive dialog with suppliers, clients and end customers will continue to drive the sustainable development of our company in the future”, Konert is convinced.
Innovation for a better quality of life
Innovative product solutions also contribute significantly to sustainable corporate management. Quality products from GELITA also help to conserve natural resources, for example, when they are used in fertilizers or detergents. They also contribute to the health, well-being, and care of the world's population. In nutritional supplements, collagen peptides ensure, among other things, strong bones, supple joints, muscle building and attractive skin. The processing of animal raw materials also produces fats, proteins and minerals. GELITA has developed complex processes to produce, for example, animal feed or biofuels from these materials. Modern processing makes it possible to almost completely utilize the raw materials used. In the interests of sustainable recycling management, we are working constantly on developing further applications for our by-products”, says Michael Teppner, Head of Marketing and Communication at GELITA.
Committed employees
"Care" is one of GELITA's values. This also includes responsibility towards society and for the work safety and health of our own employees. In 2017, staff members were involved in many initiatives for the welfare of the people in the vicinity of GELITA's locations. The company supported more than 100 projects around the globe either financially or with the active help of its workforce. This, too, helps the Group to achieve its sustainability goals. With the publication of the first sustainability report in the industry, the company has secured itself a pioneering role.
Note for editorial offices
The Sustainability Report 2017 is available in English as an e-paper at https://www.gelita.com/en/gelita-csr. Here you will also find a PDF version and further information on GELITA AG's commitment to sustainability.
About GELITA
The GELITA group is one of the leading producers of collagen proteins in the world, with
19 plants on all five continents. Collagen proteins are used as gelatine in food and pharmaceutical products and for technical applications. Collagen peptides are active ingredients in products against joint and bone pain, for muscle building, weight loss, and wrinkle reduction. In 2017, the company achieved a turnover of 709 million euros with
2,500 employees. The headquarters of the GELITA Group are located in Eberbach, Germany. GELITA is an active supporting member of the Rhine-Neckar metropolitan region, a sponsoring member of the Animal Welfare Initiative and it is one of the top 100 innovation companies. www.gelita.com
GELITA AG
GELITA is the leading company for manufacturing and marketing collagen proteins. Coordinated from the headquarters in Eberbach, Germany, GELITA provides customers around the world with products of the highest standard, comprehensive technical expertise and sophisticated solutions. More than 20 sites and a global expert network ensure that state-of-the-art know-how is always available for customers. With 140 years of experience in the field of collagen proteins are the basis of GELITA's performance. A strong requirement for innovation is the driving force of the family-owned company that is always looking for new solutions for food, pharmaceutical, health & nutrition as well as for technical applications.
Within the range of collagen proteins, GELITA supplies collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities, tailor-made gelatines and non- or partly- water soluble collagens. This holistic range of products in combination with its vast experience in developing solutions for different applications makes GELITA first choice for its customers. In today's landscape of highest consumer demands, manufacturers of food products have to rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for their developments. Collagen proteins from GELITA are the perfect match for this as they fulfill all of these requirements, a particular plus being the fact that they are foodstuffs in their own right (e.g. no E-number). They also possess a set of unique technical and physiological properties.
Besides the traditional use of collagen proteins as natural stabilizers and emulsifiers for countless products, they enable manufacturers to provide their products with other properties which are becoming more and more important. GELITA has intensified its research in developing solutions for physical mobility, weight management and beauty from within.
Within the range of collagen proteins, GELITA supplies collagen peptides with proven body-stimulating capabilities, tailor-made gelatines and non- or partly- water soluble collagens. This holistic range of products in combination with its vast experience in developing solutions for different applications makes GELITA first choice for its customers. In today's landscape of highest consumer demands, manufacturers of food products have to rely on natural, healthy, non-allergenic ingredients for their developments. Collagen proteins from GELITA are the perfect match for this as they fulfill all of these requirements, a particular plus being the fact that they are foodstuffs in their own right (e.g. no E-number). They also possess a set of unique technical and physiological properties.
Besides the traditional use of collagen proteins as natural stabilizers and emulsifiers for countless products, they enable manufacturers to provide their products with other properties which are becoming more and more important. GELITA has intensified its research in developing solutions for physical mobility, weight management and beauty from within.