Uferstr. 7
69412 Eberbach, de
http://www.gelita.com/
Lara Niemann
+1 (712) 943-1692
GELITA & Geltor Sign Letter of Intent
GELITA & Geltor Sign Letter of Intent to Commercialize First Animal-Free Biodesigned Collagen for Dietary Supplements, a Market with Huge Growth Potential(lifePR) ( Eberbach, )
GELITA, the official Collagen Protein sponsor of SSW and the “go-to” powerhouse in the global collagen protein market, has been the first such collagen producer to heavily invest in the potential and promise of biodesign with Geltor. Now, taking their investment relationship to the next level, GELITA is becoming a more active partner in the design, research and commercialization of next generation collagen ingredients.
Geltor, a biodesign company creating high-value designer proteins through fermentation, is the first to tap into the animal-free collagen market, having released the first of their award-winning portfolio of completely animal-free, topical protein ingredients for the skincare market: Collume™, a marine collagen; and HumaColl21™, a human collagen. The agreement with GELITA marks the beginning of the California-based company’s expansion into the food and beverage market.
Globally, GELITA’s collagen peptides have experienced double digit market growth – with no sign of slowing in the future. As the pioneer in progressive collagen peptide research and production, GELITA is optimistic in Geltor’s ambitions to develop their proprietary biodesign platform to commercialize the world’s first ingestible animal-free collagen.
Hans-Ulrich Frech, GELITA’s Global Vice President of Business Unit Collagen Peptides commented, “GELITA’s decision to invest in biodesign technologies is a prime example of our commitment to innovation and satisfying market needs.” Frech continued to say that the impending portfolio expansion into non-animal based collagen peptides will further secure GELITA’s position as market leader and will allow for satisfying diverse markets demanding vegan products. This addition to GELITA’s collagen portfolio will complement the already robust portfolio of scientifically substantiated Bioactive Collagen Peptides®, which are key ingredients in foods and nutritional supplements for their protein content and physiological benefits.”
Geltor CEO and co-founder Alexander Lorestani added, “This pact further solidifies our view that we have entered a new era in how proteins are being utilized to improve products that consumers around the world use every day. Today, the market is ready and eager for premium offerings of protein ingredients, and this is the need that Geltor is serving. We couldn’t be more excited to work with GELITA on delivering the next-generation of collagens to consumers. For a relatively young and rapidly growing company like Geltor, to be partnering with GELITA and their longstanding track record of success on a deal of this size and scope is a dream come true.”
Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.