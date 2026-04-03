Pay attention to healthy materials in your home

In many older buildings, it is necessary to replace the windows and front doors over time, not least to reduce the consumption of heating energy. This replacement is backed by subsidies. Due to the excellent insulation properties of the new components and the resulting much tighter building envelope, the issue of indoor air quality is coming into focus. In order to ensure a healthy living environment, consumers should therefore take care that the insulating and sealing materials used for the installation of new windows and front doors carry the EMICODE® label.



Modern windows and front doors are highly complex systems: triple glazing, frames made of multi-chamber profiles, various seals, different frame materials and material combinations, multiple locking systems – all these components must be carefully processed to provide high-quality windows and entrance doors. But even the best quality products are useless if mistakes are made during installation. To ensure expert workmanship, they should be built in by a professional window and door fitter. Only then can the newly installed components reliably perform their functions: protection against burglars, insulation against heat and cold in summer and winter, as well as protection against noise emissions, for example caused by traffic.



Consumers who want to play it safe watch out for quality in both products and their installation. The RAL quality marks, which are issued by the German Quality Assurance Association for Windows, Facades and Entrance Doors in cooperation with the ift Rosenheim testing and certification body, provide valuable assistance in this regard.



When fitting the new windows and doors, a wide variety of insulating and sealing materials are used, such as joint sealants and compressed sealing tapes. These must be expertly installed in order to prevent thermal bridges and thus possible moisture damage. Moreover, the insulating and sealing materials used should release only minimal emissions into the indoor air, as otherwise health problems may arise. When placing orders, consumers should make sure that only products bearing the EMICODE® eco-label are used. These products meet very strict emission criteria and, after initial testing, are subject to continuous monitoring in the form of unannounced spot checks. Building products with the EMICODE® label are particularly recommended to exclude the emission of harmful VOCs (volatile organic compounds). Naturally, this also applies to other products used in indoor spaces, such as flooring adhesives, primers or synthetic resin plasters.



In the end, both product users and homeowners or tenants benefit from health-compatible products that have been certified with the EMICODE® label. The latter group can be sure that the newly installed windows and entrance doors offer exactly the level of energy efficiency, comfort and health compatibility they desire.

(lifePR) (