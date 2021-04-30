Klimt's most mysterious Art Nouveau Painting "Portrait of Margaret St." on the market

Created in 1905 by Gustav Klimt, it is in perfect condition. The deceased daughter-in-law of the portrayed Margret Stonborough, Veronica Morrison-Bell, daughter of Sir Claude and Lady Morrison-Bell of Durham, GB, once recognized it clearly by its special feature. For reasons of piety, nothing more can be said.



His image composition, shrouded in mystery, is masterful. The depth effect created here in the oil painting, which is also thematically complex, prove his outstanding artistic power.



His portraits of women surprised every time with a newly created composition, sometimes surreal and often inexplicable at first sight, here with a strict geometry as opposition to the main feminine theme. Rich in detail and nuance, he combined symbolism and ornamentation, carefully coordinated with the family background.



That main work by Gustav Klimt was created on the occasion of the marriage of Jerome and Margret. This took place on January 7, 1905 in Vienna.



The eighty-eight centimeter width of the oil portrait is a clear echo of the piano music, corresponding to the number of keys on the piano symbolically depicted in the upper area of ​​the picture. The length of one hundred and seventy-five centimeters is a unique documentation of the date that recorded that happiest event in the lives of Margaret and Jerome forever.



The artist devoted his full attention to the elaboration of the face: Klimt implemented the fairy-tale eyes in a significantly different way than usual: A look that followed the viewer when looking at the eye area became a foresighted one. Below that, a delicate shadow on the cheek, the clear pictorial representation of her first name.



The portrayed Margret Stonborough as a figure represents a special letter of the German alphabet that comes close to a lowercase "S", the famous sharp "ß". Klimt has mirrored it here according to the structure of the picture, hence the sloping edge on the dress at the bottom left above its signature square. The upper cross section of the picture from shoulder height represents the crossbar to the associated "T", with which the named name is delicately indicated thematically.



The beautifully designed family emblem of the Stonborough family above the main entrance of the former family castle in Gmunden later also takes up the ß-theme, which is mirrored on one side, as well as the musical number eighty eight.

(lifePR) (