Forgery and large-scale fraud in the art world in the "Bayerische Staatsgemäldesammlungen"
At least numerous art books have to be reissued.
Evidence
Photo 1 Before the "Neue Pinakothek" closes due to renovation work
Photo 2 After the renewed exhibition in the "Alte Pinakothek"
Photo 3 For comparison: The fantasy image on their website
The suspicion of fraud from the significant revenue generated by it since the 1960s is evident.
Photo 4 The name itself is also fake.
Why the fakes? It is evident that there were several of them.
Is the original clearly recognizable? As a witness from the seller's family, the daughter-in-law of the person pictured, put it on record for many years, the original had a clear misalignment of the mouth that was added later. This was printed years ago in several well-known books.
