New: International art magazine Bettina – Magazine for Art, Culture and International Dialogue

Shortly before going to press, we received some important news that we would like to share with you. The artist Bettina Heinen-Ayech has been given a significant role in the renowned 'Pantheon World Project' at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States. Recognised as an outstanding figure in the German art scene, Bettina Heinen-Ayech is considered one of the country's most important painters. Her work is mentioned in the same breath as that of renowned artists such as Gabriele Münter and Paula Modersohn-Becker. Her inclusion in the circle of the 50 most important historical female personalities of North Rhine-Westphalia has led to a substantial rise in her national and international profile. This inspired the writing of a special article on 'The rediscovery of an important painter'.An important part of the magazine is devoted to reports in which the Bettina Heinen-Ayech Foundation presents its initiatives and projects. Numerous activities were carried out last year, including exhibitions and events as well as active participation in scientific conferences.