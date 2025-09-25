New: International art magazine Bettina – Magazine for Art, Culture and International Dialogue

Kontakt
The Bettina Heinen-Ayech Foundation is delighted to present a new edition of the art magazine ‘Bettina’ in 2025. The magazine for art, culture and international dialogue is published once a year in English and partly in German and is highly regarded in the international art scene. In this year's edition, the foundation's magazine focuses on ‘Power of women in the international art scene’ . This is an extremely fascinating topic that is currently the subject of lively debate. In line with the Foundation's mission to 'promote international dialogue', the editorial team has decided to include contributions from various geographical regions, such as India, Mexico, and Italy, to ensure a diversity of perspectives and shed light on the topic from different angles.

Shortly before going to press, we received some important news that we would like to share with you. The artist Bettina Heinen-Ayech has been given a significant role in the renowned 'Pantheon World Project' at the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in the United States. Recognised as an outstanding figure in the German art scene, Bettina Heinen-Ayech is considered one of the country's most important painters. Her work is mentioned in the same breath as that of renowned artists such as Gabriele Münter and Paula Modersohn-Becker. Her inclusion in the circle of the 50 most important historical female personalities of North Rhine-Westphalia has led to a substantial rise in her national and international profile. This inspired the writing of a special article on 'The rediscovery of an important painter'.

An important part of the magazine is devoted to reports in which the Bettina Heinen-Ayech Foundation presents its initiatives and projects. Numerous activities were carried out last year, including exhibitions and events as well as active participation in scientific conferences.

Look forward to the new ‘Bettina – Magazine for Art, Culture and International Dialogue’.

If you are interested, please do not hesitate to contact us.

 

