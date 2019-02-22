Pressemitteilung BoxID: 741002 (dBTechnologies Deutschland GmbH)

RCF HDL 30-A Line Array System Proofs its Class 500 Meters Under the Earth News abonnieren Zurück Weiter Köln (Porz-Gremberghoven) 22.02.19 )



Jens Peterlein, Managing Director at PVS Jena, on the decision to use the RCF HDL 30-A in this unique location: "The HDL 30-A system provided us with excellent service at this special concert. Because of its compact design and low weight and size unusual in this range, the system fit perfectly for the occasion and the location. The installation times in Merkers are short, and the delivery through the pit is very complex and requires the most precise preliminary planning - 500m with the elevator and then 15 minutes by transporter underground to the event hall - every move must be considered. With RCF's software tool RDNet, including the prediction tool added to version 3.1, we could simulate the system very well in advance, configure it precisely and install it quickly, a further decisive advantage in live operation.



The aim in installing the sound enforcement system was to keep the area behind the podium and the stage as quiet as possible and to limit the sound to 100 metres for the location and the audience - naturally considering the unique reflection characteristics of the large bunker. 2x 8 HDL 30-A modules (hanging) and 4x Sub 9007-A (side) 4x Sub 9004-A (centre) were working as the main PA. The subs were each placed in Cardioid mode and acoustics optimised using a pre-programmed preset. RCF TT22-A modules served as front fills, 2 TT052-A as near fills. While the band’s musicians played with an in-ear system, singer and frontman Johnny Zatylny preferred performing with two monitor boxes (TT25CXA) on stage. The PA’s setup was also perfect, and singer and band were thrilled by the audio on stage.



At a distance of 30 and 60 m from the stage, 2x2 TT22-A multifunctional speakers working as delays provided a homogeneous sound even in the back rows. Reflections through the rear wall of the tunnel dug into the mountain, had to be reduced to the minimum.



According to Peterlein, the tuning of the line arrays and subs with the delay modules was perfect. Even the last rows got the impression of the stage as the only sound source. "In fact, the audience in the back rows of this sold-out concert was right at the core of the action and caught fire immediately. That was very impressive", Peterlein adds. With RDNet software’s latest version, room temperature and humidity parameters can be adjusted individually. Therefore PVS Jena could adjust the system to the acoustic parameters and the venue’s changing room acoustics - throughout the event and in real time.



PVS Jena has been active in the market for almost 30 years and offers a comprehensive portfolio of lighting, sound and stage technology. The team around owner Jens Peterlein decided on the HDL 30-A recently and plans to expand the line array system.



dBTechnologies Deutschland GmbH Die dBTechnologies Deutschland GmbH mit Sitz in Köln ist eine 100%ige Tochter der italienischen RCF Group und mit dem Vertrieb der Produkte RCF und dBTechnologies in Deutschland, BeNeLux und Österreich betraut. Die RCF Group ist eines der weltweit führenden Unternehmen für Beschallungssysteme und dank eigener Entwicklung und Herstellung von Schlüsseltechnologien in diesem Markt extrem wettbewerbsstark und häufig technologisch führend.

