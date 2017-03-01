Global Recognition: Continental Employees Share Company's Success to the Tune of €150 million



Dr. Reinhart, Continental Board Member for HR: “The outstanding commitment of all our employees around the world makes the difference every single day” Value-sharing bonus for fiscal 2016 due to be paid in April Approximately €1,050 per employee in Germany Leading technology company Continental is rewarding the performance of its employees worldwide. For fiscal 2016, the company is intending to distribute a total of €150 million to entitled employees. This will see employees in Germany alone receive roughly €1,050 each this April.



“The outstanding commitment of all our employees around the world makes the difference every single day. Our value-sharing bonus is a way of recognizing their hard work and contribution to creating sustainable value for our company. In this context, it is especially important for us to express our sense of For One Another as described in our corporate values across all cultural borders and in all organizational units,” explained Dr. Ariane Reinhart, Continental’s Executive Board member for Human Relations.



“Employees – including trainees and dual-training students – in Germany will receive a value-sharing bonus for 2016 based on a corporate-wide agreement. We play a pioneering role when it comes to fair employee participation, and this is something we can be truly proud of,” said Frank Michael Hell, chairman of Continental’s corporate works council.



The value-sharing program is based on the company’s creation of value. The basis for calculating the amounts distributed varies from country to country, taking into account both legal and contractual regulations as well as local salaries. The amount each employee will receive is either approximately €1,050 or €520 depending on the country.



Continental develops intelligent technologies for transporting people and their goods. As a reliable partner, the international automotive supplier, tire manufacturer, and industrial partner provides sustainable, safe, comfortable, individual, and affordable solutions. In 2016, the corporation generated preliminary sales of around €40.5 billion with its five divisions, Chassis & Safety, Interior, Powertrain, Tires, and ContiTech. Continental currently employs more than 220,000 people in 55 countries.

