Unschlitt Square is the new quarter of the Nuremberg Neighborhoods

The Nuremberg Convention and Tourist Office has extended its digital web-app of the Nuremberg Neighborhoods with an additional area in the Old Town: Unschlitt Square. With this expansion, the digital offering of the Nuremberg Neighborhoods has been enhanced by a lively, urbane and culture-filled quarter. Unschlitt Square lies between Weißgerbergasse, Trödelmarkt and the Pegnitz River – embedded in a historical environment which is marked by its culinary variety, creative shops, small galleries and fascinating urban history. The goal is to make urban space more visible and thereby open new perspectives to Nuremberg’s city center for both local citizens and guests.

In the past few years, the Nuremberg Neighborhoods have become a fixed marketing component and bring the Old Town in focus as the lively heart of the city. The web-app was brought to life to introduce the differing characters of the Old Town quarters and the people who are active there, to reveal unknown treasures and create an awareness of new developments.

Dr. Andrea Heilmaier, head of the Economic and Scientific Department of the city of Nuremberg: “The new quarter around Unschlitt Square is an impressive reminder of the treasures which are hidden in our Old Town. Lovingly restored architecture, unique businesses, creative gastronomic offerings and a moving history make this place a true highlight of our city. With its special atmosphere and many small surprises, Unschlitt Square is the perfect example of what characterizes the Nuremberg Neighborhoods. They offer a wonderful opportunity for both guests and locals to discover our Old Town with new eyes.”

“With Unschlitt Square, we open another quarter which reflects the variety and exuberance of our Old Town. The Nuremberg Neighborhoods invite you to rediscover the familiar and find new favorites”, says Yvonne Coulin, Managing Director of the Nuremberg Convention and Tourist Office.

With the addition of Unschlitt Square, the following neighborhoods are permanently available on the web-app: Wine Market, Augustinerhof, St. James’s Quarter, Craftsmen’s Courtyard, the Castle District, St. Lawrence Square and Unschlitt Square. During Advent, the temporary quarter Christkindlesmarkt can also be accessed.

In the existing quarters, there is abundant new information: Newly opened cafés, owner-operated shops, creative gastronomic concepts, design and crafts as well as places that provide new inspiration for life in the city. The web-app thereby more clearly reflects the current variety and dynamic of Nuremberg’s city center.

The web-app of the Nuremberg Neighborhoods is optimized for mobile use, available in German and English and can be used without downloading directly in a browser at www.quartiere-nuernberg.de. It is designed for tourists, convention and trade fair visitors and the local population of Nuremberg. Users can discover – with the assistance of pictures, videos, audios and short texts – places, personalities and background information about culinary offerings, history, sights, museums and galleries, accommodations, shopping and quaint and quirky facts.

