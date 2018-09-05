IBC 2018 (8.D74) – Broadcast Solutions introduces hi, the human interface for media applications







Focusing on systems integration, the outdoor stand (O.E02) is accompanied by an indoor stand (Hall 8 D74) where Broadcast Solutions is presenting its answer to today’s and future challenges in managing media infrastructures.

Based on more than 20 years’ experience in system design Broadcast Solutions has developed hi – an intuitive and easy-to-use control layer for media appliances. Using the latest auto-discovery and zero-config technologies, hi reduces the setup and configuration time of broadcast and A/V-media systems dramatically via a user interface that provides easy control and monitoring of complex infrastructures, and resembles those of common smart mobile devices.

Media technology has experienced several revolutions in recent years: from SD/HD to UHD, from baseband to IP, from monolithic core systems to modular and software-defined platforms. But with great power comes great responsibility – networked and software-driven systems offer unprecedented flexibility for broadcast and media environments, but require special caution. It is the user’s responsibility to define functionalities, workflows and control mechanisms for all the new devices.

These configuration processes can take a lot of time and effort – and, in the worst case, need to be redefined each time a piece of the system has changed. Misconfigurations in an IP-based system have dramatic effects on the whole infrastructure with the result that the need to provide a fail-safe environment increases dramatically. This is why Broadcast Solutions created hi!

Broadcast Solutions’ hi makes the configuration process smart and easy, detects new devices automatically and protects the user from false-configurations.

Built on decentralised software architecture, the hi system can run on almost any platform – a laptop, dedicated servers, server clusters, and also in data centres or on cloud services like AWS or Microsoft Azure. This architecture ensures uninterrupted availability, even in the event of hardware, power or protocol failures. Self-healing algorithms ensure that all parts of the system are up and running properly – even if they are distributed over different hardware platforms, or working from different locations.

Reliability and ease-of-use are the keys to successful interaction between the system and the operators, driving the main development focus to be on the user and how workflows can be simplified.

For further information, please visit the Broadcast Solutions indoor stand (Hall 8 D74) and try out a new way of controlling media infrastructures. Come by and say hi!



More information on hi can be found at the product website:

Broadcast Solutions GmbH

Broadcast Solutions GmbH is one of Europe’s biggest system integrators. Started in Germany 15 years ago, the company stands for innovation and engineering „Made in Germany“. With subsidiaries in Europe, Asia and the Middle East Broadcast Solutions plans, implements and realises projects in the areas of Outside Broadcast, Satellite Communication, Studio and MCR Broadcast Facilities, Sports Arena Multimedia Solutions as well as mobile Security and Surveillance Solutions. A further emphasis of the company is to consult our customers when it comes to workflow optimisation, training and production consultancy. Acting as a distribution company Broadcast Solutions offers sale and rental of exclusive and innovative products in defined areas or as a worldwide distributor. With more than 100 employees worldwide and working as a hardware independent system integrator Broadcast Solutions offers its customers tailor-made solutions – from idea to implementation and beyond. You will find more information at www.broadcast-solutions.de or www.broadcast-products.de.

