Explore the Trail with Broadcast Solutions at Broadcast Innovation Day Bingen 2019
With the slogan "explore the trails" a full day of networking and know-how will give visitors the chance to explore new standards, technology and specialists insights in today's broadcast and media technology and future developments.
With the slogan “explore the trails” a full day of networking and know-how will give visitors the chance to explore new standards, technology and specialists insights in today’s broadcast and media technology and future developments.
Experience System Integration and Products - Live
Almost a tradition, the Broadcast Innovation Day will incorporate an exhibition space with 30 plus major brands presenting their products and solutions. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to see more than a dozen OB vehicles in production. They will get a peek behind the curtain looking over the shoulders of Broadcast Solution’s technicians and engineers working live on the OB vehicles in the halls.
Know-how for the Industry
A further pinnacle of the event will be panel discussions and talks covering the pressing questions of today’s business. Topics to discuss are the pros and cons of standardizations, such as SMPTE 2110 or use cases of remote productions in live TV-production. Will the software triumph move on and will it replace all hardware, even in live TV-production? International specialists, manufacturers and broadcasters will join the stage to share their views on these topics. With fireside talks, Broadcast Solutions technology specialists will enlighten on specific subjects such as virtual studios, broadcast control solutions or wireless Mesh networks for live broadcasting.
Facts:
Broadcast Innovation Days, Bingen 2019
When: 28 November 2019, 10.00 - 18.00
Where: Broadcast Solutions headquarters, Alfred Nobel Str. 5, 55411 Bingen am Rhein, Germany
Registration, Program and information:
https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/broadcast-innovation-day-2019-bingen-tickets-60809671364
Panel Program
TalkStop2110
Are there use cases for Remote Production?
Hardware is dead
