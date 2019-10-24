Explore the Trail with Broadcast Solutions at Broadcast Innovation Day Bingen 2019

The one-day event is free of charge and will be packed with information on new products, future technologies, hands-on demos, lectures and exhibits and will show current projects under production based in the halls of one of Europe’s biggest system integrators. The company established the Broadcast Innovation Days as a series to inform visitors about the latest innovations and trends in broadcasting. Already 15 Innovation Days took place all over the world with more than 1.500 visitors attending.With the slogan “explore the trails” a full day of networking and know-how will give visitors the chance to explore new standards, technology and specialists insights in today’s broadcast and media technology and future developments.Almost a tradition, the Broadcast Innovation Day will incorporate an exhibition space with 30 plus major brands presenting their products and solutions. Visitors will have the rare opportunity to see more than a dozen OB vehicles in production. They will get a peek behind the curtain looking over the shoulders of Broadcast Solution’s technicians and engineers working live on the OB vehicles in the halls.A further pinnacle of the event will be panel discussions and talks covering the pressing questions of today’s business. Topics to discuss are the pros and cons of standardizations, such as SMPTE 2110 or use cases of remote productions in live TV-production. Will the software triumph move on and will it replace all hardware, even in live TV-production? International specialists, manufacturers and broadcasters will join the stage to share their views on these topics. With fireside talks, Broadcast Solutions technology specialists will enlighten on specific subjects such as virtual studios, broadcast control solutions or wireless Mesh networks for live broadcasting.When: 28 November 2019, 10.00 - 18.00Where: Broadcast Solutions headquarters, Alfred Nobel Str. 5, 55411 Bingen am Rhein, GermanyRegistration, Program and information:Contact:Email: bid@broadcast-solutions.dePhone: +49 6721 4008 0TalkStop2110Are there use cases for Remote Production?Hardware is dead