backup jobs agency Introduces a Revolutionary Concept for Employee Marketing at Job Fairs

backup jobs agency, a leader in employee marketing and recruitment solutions, is proud to announce a groundbreaking new project aimed at helping companies connect with top talent at the largest job fairs across Central Europe, including Hungary, Slovakia, Poland, and the Czech Republic.



This initiative is designed to alleviate the logistical and financial burden on companies while ensuring a professional and impactful presence at key recruitment events. As the recipient of the RECRU Award 2025 for the most influential recruiter on Slovak LinkedIn, backup jobs agency has proven its ability to deliver results and build meaningful connections with talent.



"We believe this is an excellent way to engage directly with future talents of the cruise and hospitality industries," said Stefan Liebig, Owner of backup jobs agency. "By joining forces with partner companies, we create a strong and unified presence at job fairs, providing our clients with access to a pool of qualified applicants without the need for their employees to travel."



The Concept



backup jobs agency takes care of every detail—from renting a spacious booth to designing and executing a tailor-made presentation strategy for each company. By inviting several partner companies to share the booth, the initiative reduces costs while maximizing visibility and impact.



Benefits for Companies:



Cost Savings: Eliminates travel and accommodation expenses for employees.

Time Savings: Employees remain focused on their core tasks while backup jobs agency manages the event.

Professional Representation: Experienced staff authentically present each company’s strengths and unique selling points.

Tailored Strategy: Customized presentations ensure each company stands out.

Networking Opportunities: Generate qualified leads and build valuable connections with potential candidates.



Next-Level Employee Marketing



This innovative solution enables companies to strengthen their employer brand, attract top talent, and engage in person with future talents in industries such as cruise lines, hospitality, IT, and management.



backup jobs agency’s extensive experience and recognition, including the prestigious RECRU Award, underscore its ability to deliver measurable results for clients.



Reach Out to Learn More



For companies interested in participating or learning more, please contact backup jobs agency at info@backup-jobs.com

