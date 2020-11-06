Oeschstr. 40
Lionheart - »Live At Summer Breeze« out now!
Connoisseurs know that the music of the guys from Oakland is characterized by a high proportion of mosh, a good party is guaranteed! Heavy breakdowns, a high mix of metal and a slight fast-forward list will inspire all hardcore disciples among you. There was enough action in front of as well as on stage and to donate a little consolation after the festival cancellation in 2020, California's hardcore legends LIONHEART present their first ever live album »Live At Summer Breeze« and bring back the festival feeling right into your home - out now via Arising Empire!
»Live At Summer Breeze« is available as Digi, LP and in limited special bundles via Impericon, CoreTex and EMP - get your hands on now!
Stream, Purchase »Live At Summer Breeze« now: https://LionheartCA.lnk.to/...
To celebrate and revive the festival spirit the band revealed three live-performances of great classics from the Summer Breeze 2019 appereance!
'Lhhc': https://youtu.be/rKQF5aiAw_UWatch
'Lock Jaw': https://youtu.be/DZrpOPVQeks
'Still Bitter Still Cold': https://youtu.be/GD5CScDm_jM
"Welcome to the west coast"
»Live At Summer Breeze« tracklist:
01. Call Stomp
02. Hall Mary
03. Vultures
04. Pain
05. Still Bitter Still Cold
06. Keep Talkin'
07. Trial by Fire
08. Lock Jaw
09. Love DOn't Live here
10. Rest In Power
11. Fight for Your Right
12. Lhhc
13. Going Back to the Bay
Get the »Valley Of Death«here: https://LionheartCA.lnk.to/ValleyOfDeath
"Hardcore bursting with Groove." – Metal Hammer
"This rattling groove is just incredible." – EMP
"Classic Hardcore with unimagined power." – Fuze
"Lionheart knows where their strengths lie and how they deliver that optimum." – Legacy
"The album fits seamlessly with its predecessor 'Welcome to the West Coast II'." – AARDSCHOK
“For a heavy dose of hardcore that will spatter the aggression, you need to check out LIONHEART. Their hardcore, punk and metalcore sounds strong in itself, but it's singer Rob Watson who gives out the devastating uppercut.” – Rock Tribune
"Ten songs so full of energy, that speak plain language." – MoreCore
More on »Valley Of Death«:
'When I Get Out': https://youtu.be/9WhIJsyZpxw
'Born Feet First': https://youtu.be/YNcBfSb3o-s
'Rock Bottom' feat. Jesse Barnett: https://youtu.be/o-yYbEpBUqc
'Burn': https://youtu.be/j_IRDMRjFhQ
'Valley Of Death': https://youtu.be/Ild6uEyf1Dg
Die Könige des Hardcore aus der Bay Area in Kalifornien haben die Szene erstmals 2007 mit ihrem Debütalbum »The Will To Survive« gestürmt. Von Bands wie Blood For Blood, Hatebreed, und Madball beeinflusst, starteten Lionheart damit direkt mit einem brutalen Sturm von mörderischem Hardcore. Schon wenig später, im Jahr 2010 folgte »Built On Struggle« und 2012 legten sie mit »Undisputed« und jahrelangem, konsequenten Touring nach.
Nach einer kurzen Pause nach der Veröffentlichung »Undisputed« kehrte die Band 2014 stärker denn je mit »Welcome To The Westcoast« zurück. Das Album stieg mit #1 sowohl in die iTunes Metal als auch in die GooglePlay Metal Charts ein. Lionheart eroberten im Januar 2016 erneut die Szene mit »Love Don’t Live here«. Der Album Titel, der eine Anspielung auf den R&B/ Motown Klassiker desselben Namens ist, zeigt den Widerwillen der Band, sich in die immergleiche „Hardcore-Schublade“ stecken zu lassen , genauso wie die bitteren und harschen Lyrics, für die die Band bekannt ist.
Im November 2017 veröffentlichten LIONHEART dann »Welcome To The Westcoast II«. Als eine Fortsetzung zu »Welcome To The Westcoast« (2014) läutete das Album eine neue Ära des kalifornischen Hardcores ein und brachte der Band erneut #1 in den iTunes Metal Charts und Google Play Metal Charts ein.
2019, nach unablässigem weltweitem Touring kehren Lionheart mit ihrem bisher härtesten Album zurück: »Valley Of Death«. Mit einer Mischung aus metallischem Hardcore und harten West-Coast-Groove bietet Frontmann Rob Watson einen Einblick in ein Leben voller Qualen, Gewalt und einem unbeugsamen Willen, nicht aufzugeben. Mit »Valley Of Death« stürmte Lionheart die deutschen Top 20 Album Charts, sowie Platz #1 in den iTunes Metal Charts und Google Play Metal Charts.
Wir schreiben das Jahr 2020. Das Corona Sommer Desaster sorgt dafür, dass keine Veranstaltung wie gewohnt statt finden kann. Nur gut, dass LIONHEART den einen oder anderen Mitschnitt aus der Vergangenheit aus der Schublade zaubern und einen Nachschlag mit dem Live Album vom Summer Breeze Festival 2019 liefern. Jeder Besucher der schon einmal vor Ort war kann bestätigen: eine LIONHEART Show ist eine energiereiche Party. Stage Dives, Crowd Surfs und oben ohne Mosh zu kalifornsichen Hardcore und Metal Riffs sind garantiert. Wenn es schon keine Festivals gibt bringt Euch dieses Live Album die Stimmung und Energie einer LIONHEART Show nach Hause.
LIONHEART are:
Rob Watson | Vocals
Nick Warner | Guitar
Walle Etzel | Guitar
Richard Mathews | Bass
Jay Scott | Drums
More info:
https://www.facebook.com/lionheartca
https://www.instagram.com/lionheartca
https://www.LionheartCA.com
