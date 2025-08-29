Kontakt
Three Years of Success in Dubai

Success with substance An employer sets standards

For three years, INVESTMENTER Real Estate LLC has been a strong and reliable player in Dubai’s dynamic real estate market. The company not only impresses with strong revenues and market presence, it is also making a name for itself as a forward-thinking employer that sets new benchmarks in workplace culture.

With 39 full-time employees, including 14 new hires in 2025, and a four-member leadership team, INVESTMENTER demonstrates a clear commitment to sustainable growth, diversity, and people development.

A Culture of Leadership and Team Spirit

In an industry often driven by short-term competition, INVESTMENTER stands out with a distinctive approach: transparent leadership, daily team meetings for knowledge transfer and motivation, and a strong entrepreneurial DNA shared across all employees. Training, empowerment, and professional growth are core pillars of the company culture, setting standards that are far from common in Dubai’s real estate market.

Experienced Leadership with 30 Years of Entrepreneurial DNA

The leadership team at INVESTMENTER draws on three decades of entrepreneurial experience in the construction industry.


Michael Menter has successfully built several companies over the past 30 years and has mentored and inspired a new generation of entrepreneurs.
Brigitte Center, deeply rooted in construction and holding the Master Craftsman title in masonry, brings a hands-on foundation of craftsmanship and leadership.


Together, they ensure that wealth protection in Dubai is a reality, not a risk, in a market where inexperienced newcomers sometimes present themselves overnight as experts.

Diversity as a Strength

The team includes professionals from Germany, Austria, the Arab world, Pakistan, and the Philippines. This international mix of talent strengthens innovation and ensures clients from around the globe receive world-class service.

Beyond Real Estate

INVESTMENTER is more than a real estate brokerage. It positions itself as a holistic partner for wealth protection and investment strategies. In addition to real estate agents, the company employs tax advisors, lawyers, marketing experts, and data analysts to deliver a comprehensive and premium service, especially for European clients seeking to secure and grow their wealth in Dubai.

Shaping the Future

With clear structures, measurable success, and a strong company culture, INVESTMENTER is on track to become not only one of the leading players in Dubai’s real estate sector, but also an employer of choice in a highly competitive industry.

Angel Success Consulting

InvestMenter is a German-speaking real estate service provider based in Dubai, specializing in tax-free investments in the UAE. Founded by Michael, Jim, and Brigitte Menter, as well as Kiano Löhr, the company supports investors from the DACH region with over 35 years of industry experience—from real estate to relocation.

