Successfull Real Estate Company Applies for Emirates Labour Market Award 2025

INVESTMENTER Real Estate LLC has officially submitted its application for the Emirates Labour Market Award 2025, one of the most prestigious recognitions in the United Arab Emirates. The award is held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court.



The Emirates Labour Market Award, organized by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, honors pioneering practices in employee wellbeing, workplace culture, diversity, and innovation. It highlights companies that contribute to the competitiveness and efficiency of the UAE labour market.



A Candidate with Strong Foundations



With 39 full-time employees, including 14 new hires in 2025, INVESTMENTER demonstrates both growth and talent attraction. Its four-member leadership team brings three decades of entrepreneurial expertise in the construction sector.



Michael Menter, an entrepreneur for over 30 years, has built multiple companies and mentored many young business leaders.

Brigitte Center, a Master Mason with deep roots in construction, contributes profound technical expertise and leadership DNA.



Standing Out in a Competitive Market



In a rapidly growing industry where unqualified newcomers sometimes present themselves overnight as specialists, INVESTMENTER relies on true expertise, consistent training, and a sustainable corporate vision. This ensures clients receive reliable wealth protection and premium advisory services.



A Team that Represents Diversity and Excellence



INVESTMENTER employs professionals from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, combining a wide range of perspectives that allow the company to serve a high-profile international clientele.



Recognition at the Highest Level



The opportunity to apply for the Emirates Labour Market Award is in itself a distinction of high honour. Winners benefit from Diamond Classification, financial advantages, and nationwide recognition. Should INVESTMENTER win, it would confirm the company’s role not only as a market leader in real estate but also as an employer of excellence in the UAE.

(lifePR) (