Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1030829

Angel Success Consulting Dubai Silicon Oasis - Industrial Area 00000 Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate http://www.angelsuccess.consulting/
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Angela Thomas +971 50 367 0592
Logo der Firma Angel Success Consulting

Productivity, Geopolitics, Portfolios: Why the Post-Jackson Hole Safe Haven Carries a Dubai Postcode

As central banks debate productivity, Dubai delivers infrastructure, tax clarity, and strategic growth — making it the logical exit route for capital seeking safety.

(lifePR) (Dubai, )
 

As Global Uncertainty Rises, Dubai Emerges as Capital’s Last Safe Harbor

As central bankers gather at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium to discuss the macro impact of stagnant productivity and rising geopolitical risks, a different reality is playing out in the Gulf. Investors are no longer just asking if there’s a safer place for capital — they’re acting on the answer. And increasingly, that answer is Dubai.

Legal Clarity. Fiscal Efficiency. Political Stability.

Unlike traditional low-tax jurisdictions that often lack institutional transparency, Dubai offers a unique trifecta:

Full freehold ownership for international investors
International common law structures through DIFC (Dubai International Financial Centre) and ADGM (Abu Dhabi Global Market)
0% income and capital gains tax, legally enshrined and transparently administered

Transfer fees are capped and predictable, with no hidden levies — ensuring cost efficiency both at entry and exit.

The Villa Shortage That Keeps Giving

Dubai’s real estate market is often portrayed through the lens of its skyline, but the real story lies at ground level — in villas.

Despite a visible construction surge, only ~20,000 new villas are expected to be completed by year-end 2025. Meanwhile, demand from high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) relocating from Europe, Asia, and North America continues to outpace supply.

Since the lows of 2021, prime villa prices have surged by over 75%, yet remain significantly undervalued per square foot when compared to markets like London, New York, or Singapore.

“While central bankers debate productivity, we invest where it’s already embedded — in a tax-free smart city that builds ten-lane highways in nine months,”
says Brigitte Menter, Co-Founder of InvestMenter Real Estate L.L.C.

From Talk to Action: The Smart-City REIT Strategy

InvestMenter’s newest vehicle, a Smart-City REIT, targets an internal rate of return (IRR) of 12%, combining:

Off-plan logistics hubs tied to e-commerce infrastructure
AI-enabled residential towers tailored to the new wave of digital nomads and tech employees
Green-certified buildings aligned with global ESG mandates

The firm complements this with a relocation-focused investment approach, creating fully integrated investor packages.

Post-Jackson Hole: A Portfolio Playbook

In the wake of Jackson Hole’s cautious outlook, InvestMenter proposes a three-part capital deployment strategy:

1. Currency Edge
The AED/USD peg offers insulation from euro weakness, without exposing investors to direct U.S. interest rate volatility.

2. Asset Mix Optimization
Pair capital growth assets (luxury villas) with income-generating properties (ESG apartments) for diversified returns.

3. Relocation Bundle
InvestMenter’s service model covers everything from Golden Visa processing and school placements to tax-free real estate exits — turning global macro anxiety into long-term personal security.

“The storm clouds over Jackson Hole translate into a blazing Dubai sun,”
concludes Menter.
“And we position InvestMenter as the financial sunscreen — shielding portfolios with structure, yield, and peace of mind.”

 

Angel Success Consulting

Angel Success Consulting supports InvestMenter Real Estate L.L.C., which specializes in tax-optimized real estate investments in the United Arab Emirates. With a deep understanding of the market, personal advice and intelligent financing, we help international investors to strategically position capital in Dubai - sustainably, profitably and predictably.

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.