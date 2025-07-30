Leadership Meets Reality: Insights from the Qatar Leadership Summit

Angel Success Consulting

Angel Success Consulting ist ein Boutique-Family-Office mit Sitz in Dubai, das sich auf nachhaltige Skalierung und internationale Expansion von Unternehmern, Ärzten und Dienstleistern spezialisiert hat. Gegründet von der europaweit anerkannten Business-Mentorin und Serial-Entrepreneurin Angela Thomas, begleitet das Unternehmen seit Jahren Führungskräfte durch komplexe Wachstumsphasen – mit strategischer Klarheit, persönlicher Betreuung und messbaren Erfolgen.



In Kooperation mit Dr. Max Riewer, Inhaber der Sky Kliniken in Dubai, betreut Angel Success Consulting das Programm „Dubai Doctors Fast Track“ – eine strukturierte Relocation- und Anerkennungsstrategie für Ärzte, die einen Neustart in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten planen. Die Beratung kombiniert fundierte Branchenkenntnisse, behördliche Expertise und ein starkes internationales Netzwerk, um den beruflichen Umstieg so einfach und effizient wie möglich zu gestalten.

