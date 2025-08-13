Kontakt
QR-Code für die aktuelle URL

Story Box-ID: 1032389

Angel Success Consulting Dubai Silicon Oasis - Industrial Area 00000 Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate http://www.angelsuccess.consulting/
Ansprechpartner:in Frau Angela Thomas +971 50 367 0592
Logo der Firma Angel Success Consulting

Angela Thomas Sparks Transformation at Dubai’s First Entrepreneur Roundtable

Practical strategies and real inspiration from Angela Thomas leave Dubai’s entrepreneurs motivated, focused, and ready for bold action

(lifePR) (Dubai, )
When Angela Thomas, the powerhouse behind Angel Success Consulting, walked into the room at the very first Entrepreneur Roundtable 1.0 in Dubai, you could feel the energy shift. She didn’t just take the stage — she owned it. With her mix of razor-sharp business strategy and genuine personal insight, Angela gave us something rare: a session that spoke to both the head and the heart.

From the moment we started, it was clear this wasn’t going to be the usual “meet and greet” event. The room was packed with founders, innovators, and changemakers — people ready to learn, not just to collect business cards. Notebooks were open, eyes were bright, and you could almost hear the collective click as minds opened to new possibilities.

Angela’s message cut through the noise: “In a fast-paced world, we can get caught up in the rush. But growth isn’t just about adding numbers to your revenue — it’s about expanding what you believe is possible.” And she didn’t just say it — she proved it.

We moved from refining business models to exploring bold, untested strategies. People who came in with questions left with roadmaps. Those who felt stuck left with momentum. Angela’s mantra, “sell with soul, scale with purpose”, came to life right in front of us — not as a slogan, but as a step-by-step approach that made sense for every person in the room.

This milestone event was part of the Impact Leadership Program, founded by visionary entrepreneur Nousheen Mukhtar, who has made it her mission to strengthen economic bridges and empower leaders across continents. The Roundtable series is built to be more than a set of workshops — it’s a space where honest conversations happen, obstacles get dismantled, and entrepreneurs push each other to grow.

By the time we wrapped up, the energy was electric. We all knew we’d just been part of something special. Angela Thomas didn’t just kick off the series — she set a whole new standard. And for many of us, it wasn’t just another event on the calendar. It was a turning point.

Those who wish to learn more or work directly with Angela can book a session via her calendar.

Angel Success Consulting

Angel Success Consulting is a boutique family office based in Dubai that specializes in sustainable scaling and international expansion for entrepreneurs, doctors, and service providers. Founded by Angela Thomas, a business mentor and serial entrepreneur recognized throughout Europe, the company has been guiding executives through complex growth phases for years—with strategic clarity, personal support, and measurable success.

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.
Wichtiger Hinweis:

Eine systematische Speicherung dieser Daten sowie die Verwendung auch von Teilen dieses Datenbankwerks sind nur mit schriftlicher Genehmigung durch die unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH gestattet.

unn | UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH 2002–2025, Alle Rechte vorbehalten

Für die oben stehenden Storys, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Titel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Texte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien. Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.