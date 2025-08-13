Angela Thomas Sparks Transformation at Dubai’s First Entrepreneur Roundtable
Practical strategies and real inspiration from Angela Thomas leave Dubai’s entrepreneurs motivated, focused, and ready for bold action
From the moment we started, it was clear this wasn’t going to be the usual “meet and greet” event. The room was packed with founders, innovators, and changemakers — people ready to learn, not just to collect business cards. Notebooks were open, eyes were bright, and you could almost hear the collective click as minds opened to new possibilities.
Angela’s message cut through the noise: “In a fast-paced world, we can get caught up in the rush. But growth isn’t just about adding numbers to your revenue — it’s about expanding what you believe is possible.” And she didn’t just say it — she proved it.
We moved from refining business models to exploring bold, untested strategies. People who came in with questions left with roadmaps. Those who felt stuck left with momentum. Angela’s mantra, “sell with soul, scale with purpose”, came to life right in front of us — not as a slogan, but as a step-by-step approach that made sense for every person in the room.
This milestone event was part of the Impact Leadership Program, founded by visionary entrepreneur Nousheen Mukhtar, who has made it her mission to strengthen economic bridges and empower leaders across continents. The Roundtable series is built to be more than a set of workshops — it’s a space where honest conversations happen, obstacles get dismantled, and entrepreneurs push each other to grow.
By the time we wrapped up, the energy was electric. We all knew we’d just been part of something special. Angela Thomas didn’t just kick off the series — she set a whole new standard. And for many of us, it wasn’t just another event on the calendar. It was a turning point.
Those who wish to learn more or work directly with Angela can book a session via her calendar.