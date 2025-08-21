Health in the fast lane:
How modern car seats protect our backs
“Sitting still for long periods is a major cause of back problems,” explains Detjen. “An ergonomic seat is the backbone of any healthy journey”. For 30 years, the independent medical commission of AGR experts has been testing and certifying car seats that are particularly back-friendly, among other things. Drawing on the expertise of over 150,000 specialists from various fields, AGR also influences industrial development.
“The AGR seal is recognized as a trustworthy quality mark and a reliable guide by the medical community, consumers and industry alike,” says Detjen. To earn the respected AGR seal of approval, a car seat must pass rigorous testing and meet several criteria such as an extendable seat surface, adjustable height and tilt, and four-way lumbar support to help users find the perfect individual setting. Adjustable headrests ensure safety while maintaining an ergonomically correct seating posture. Dynamic seat systems with inflatable cushions provide lateral support when taking corners. Breathable fabrics help maintain an optimal seat climate.
Depending on the manufacturer, the AGR seal of approval is displayed on the product, in its description or in its technical data. A list of models offering AGR seats is available on the AGR website, along with information on how to adjust the seat correctly: www.agr-ev.de/en/carseats