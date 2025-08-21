Kontakt
Health in the fast lane:

How modern car seats protect our backs

From autonomous driving to advanced safety technologies – the innovations presented at the IAA Mobility captivate car enthusiasts. However, one key comfort factor is often overlooked: the car seat. To meet the demand for ergonomic design, the production has become increasingly complex – up to 12 percent of a car’s development costs are attributable to the seat. “But not every seat advertised as back-friendly, actually is,” says Detlef Detjen, Managing Director of Aktion Gesunder Rücken (AGR) e. V. (Campaign for Healthier Backs). With its internationally respected seal of approval, the German organization offers guidance for back-friendly products, such as car seats. Leading car manufacturers offer AGR-certified seats in many of their models.

“Sitting still for long periods is a major cause of back problems,” explains Detjen. “An ergonomic seat is the backbone of any healthy journey”. For 30 years, the independent medical commission of AGR experts has been testing and certifying car seats that are particularly back-friendly, among other things. Drawing on the expertise of over 150,000 specialists from various fields, AGR also influences industrial development.

“The AGR seal is recognized as a trustworthy quality mark and a reliable guide by the medical community, consumers and industry alike,” says Detjen. To earn the respected AGR seal of approval, a car seat must pass rigorous testing and meet several criteria such as an extendable seat surface, adjustable height and tilt, and four-way lumbar support to help users find the perfect individual setting. Adjustable headrests ensure safety while maintaining an ergonomically correct seating posture. Dynamic seat systems with inflatable cushions provide lateral support when taking corners. Breathable fabrics help maintain an optimal seat climate.

Depending on the manufacturer, the AGR seal of approval is displayed on the product, in its description or in its technical data. A list of models offering AGR seats is available on the AGR website, along with information on how to adjust the seat correctly: www.agr-ev.de/en/carseats

Aktion Gesunder Rücken (AGR) e.V.

Aktion Gesunder Rücken (AGR) e. V. (Campaign for Healthier Backs) has been promoting back health since its foundation in 1995. In cooperation with medical associations, the independent association, based in Bremervörde, awards the AGR seal of approval to products that are particularly back-friendly. Aktion Gesunder Rücken works closely with independent experts from the fields of medicine and research to train specialist retailers and therapists on the subject of ergonomics and back health, and to inform consumers about how to prevent back pain. www.agr-ev.de/en

The AGR seal of approval ‘Tested & Recommended’ was developed by the AGR in collaboration with the two largest German back training associations as a decision-making aid for consumers. The association awards this seal to products that have been assessed as particularly back-friendly by an independent testing commission consisting of doctors and therapists from various fields according to strict criteria. The quality and significance of the AGR seal of approval was awarded the highest rating of ‘highly recommended’ by the Federal Association of Consumer Initiatives (Bundesverband Verbraucherinitiative e. V.) on the consumer portal Label-online.de. The AGR seal of approval and the testing process were also closely examined by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and awarded the status of reputable and trustworthy in 2022. It is thus one of the few seals of approval to have received this high-quality international award as an EU guarantee mark. Further information on the AGR seal of approval and an overview of the tested products can be found at www.agr-ev.de/....

