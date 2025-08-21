Health in the fast lane:

Aktion Gesunder Rücken (AGR) e.V.

Aktion Gesunder Rücken (AGR) e. V. (Campaign for Healthier Backs) has been promoting back health since its foundation in 1995. In cooperation with medical associations, the independent association, based in Bremervörde, awards the AGR seal of approval to products that are particularly back-friendly. Aktion Gesunder Rücken works closely with independent experts from the fields of medicine and research to train specialist retailers and therapists on the subject of ergonomics and back health, and to inform consumers about how to prevent back pain. www.agr-ev.de/en



The AGR seal of approval ‘Tested & Recommended’ was developed by the AGR in collaboration with the two largest German back training associations as a decision-making aid for consumers. The association awards this seal to products that have been assessed as particularly back-friendly by an independent testing commission consisting of doctors and therapists from various fields according to strict criteria. The quality and significance of the AGR seal of approval was awarded the highest rating of ‘highly recommended’ by the Federal Association of Consumer Initiatives (Bundesverband Verbraucherinitiative e. V.) on the consumer portal Label-online.de. The AGR seal of approval and the testing process were also closely examined by the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) and awarded the status of reputable and trustworthy in 2022. It is thus one of the few seals of approval to have received this high-quality international award as an EU guarantee mark. Further information on the AGR seal of approval and an overview of the tested products can be found at www.agr-ev.de/....

