The Clinical Imperative – Why Speed Is Crucial in Plasma Thaw-ing

Every second counts: PlasmaQuick, the revolutionary blood plasma thawing device, delivers life-saving speed. In emergency medicine, time is the most valuable resource. The rapid availability of thawed blood plasma can be a matter of life and death for patients with massive blood loss due to trauma or surgery.
The PlasmaQuick Solution
PlasmaQuick delivers thawed plasma in less than 8 minutes, as clearly and convincingly demonstrated by tests with the existing functional model. PlasmaQuick thus meets and exceeds the requirements of medical societies and clinicians worldwide. The patented technology ensures speed and plasma quality without the risks associated with conventional or microwave-based devices.
Why are fast thawing times crucial?
- Immediate therapy: The rapid availability of plasma is essential for restoring circulation and coagulation in acute bleeding. Delays can lead to prolonged bleeding, shock, organ failure, and increased mortality.
- Organ protection: The longer vital organs are deprived of oxygen due to blood loss, the greater the risk of irreversible damage to the brain, heart, and kidneys.
- Improved prognosis: Rapid plasma transfusions have been proven to improve survival rates. Delays increase the risk of complications and reduce the chances of a full recovery.
- Less waste: PlasmaQuick allows hospitals to thaw plasma on demand. This minimizes the need for prophylactic thawing and reduces the waste of this valuable resource.
By thawing plasma extremely quickly, PlasmaQuick sets new standards in emergency transfusion medicine, where every second counts. The next step is to develop a commercially viable automated system (stationary and mobile) from the functional model, and we are seeking partners worldwide to achieve this.
For more information, please visit https://www.blutplasma-auftauen.de or contact wleven@blutplasma-auftauen.de.