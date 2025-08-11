Revolutionary Blood Plasma Thawing: PlasmaQuick Sets New Standards for Medical Emergencies

Agentur Leven GmbH

Brand management is at the heart of Agentur Leven GmbH (founded in 1993, Managing Director: Prof. Dr. Wilfried Leven). The development of brands from the initial idea to market success based on scientific findings. This includes not only brand communication, but in some cases also patent development, support, and marketing, or the acquisition of venture capital – a full service. We are particularly interested in special cases, such as the development of a medical device brand. One such special case is the revolutionary blood plasma thawing machine discussed here, whose market success we are so confident of that Agentur Leven GmbH is involved in its development.



Contact: Prof. Dr. Wilfried Leven, Email: wleven@levengmbh.de or wleven@blutplasma-auftauen.de; Phone: +491727115206

