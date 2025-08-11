Revolutionary Blood Plasma Thawing: PlasmaQuick Sets New Standards for Medical Emergencies

What makes PlasmaQuick unique?
- Ultrafast thawing: 6 to 8 minutes per plasma unit
- Fully digital integration: Seamless connection to hospital information systems (HIS)
- Comprehensive documentation: End-to-end supply chain tracking via RFID
- Remote maintenance and updates: Ensuring maximum availability and compliance
- Patented innovation: Protected in the EU, patents pending in the US, China, and India
- Flexible use: PlasmaQuick will be available as a mobile and stationary device
Hospitals save valuable time, reduce costs, and optimize processes – while improving patient outcomes.
With solid demand forecasts and an ROI potential of over 20%, PlasmaQuick is ideally positioned to become a global market leader. A prototype must now be derived from the existing functional model.
The time is now; the market is desperately waiting for a blood plasma thawing machine with thawing times under 8 minutes. Invest in the future of medical technology now!
Further information is available at www.blutplasma-auftauen.de or by email: wleven@blutplasma-auftauen.de
Let's save lives together and shape the future of medical technology!