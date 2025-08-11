Kontakt
Revolutionary Blood Plasma Thawing: PlasmaQuick Sets New Standards for Medical Emergencies

Blood plasma is a critical resource in trauma care and surgery, often making the difference between life and death within minutes. Conventional thawing devices require 30 minutes or more to prepare frozen plasma for transfusion—a delay that can have devastating consequences in an emergency. PlasmaQuick changes the situation: It thaws plasma in 6 to 8 minutes, is fully validated, and complies with all regulations. A true leap forward in innovation, it completely rethinks automated thawing.

What makes PlasmaQuick unique?
  • Ultrafast thawing: 6 to 8 minutes per plasma unit
  • Fully digital integration: Seamless connection to hospital information systems (HIS)
  • Comprehensive documentation: End-to-end supply chain tracking via RFID
  • Remote maintenance and updates: Ensuring maximum availability and compliance
  • Patented innovation: Protected in the EU, patents pending in the US, China, and India
  • Flexible use: PlasmaQuick will be available as a mobile and stationary device
The result?

Hospitals save valuable time, reduce costs, and optimize processes – while improving patient outcomes.

With solid demand forecasts and an ROI potential of over 20%, PlasmaQuick is ideally positioned to become a global market leader. A prototype must now be derived from the existing functional model.

The time is now; the market is desperately waiting for a blood plasma thawing machine with thawing times under 8 minutes. Invest in the future of medical technology now!

Further information is available at www.blutplasma-auftauen.de or by email: wleven@blutplasma-auftauen.de

Let's save lives together and shape the future of medical technology!

PlasmaQuick - the revolutionary thawing machine for blood plasma

Agentur Leven GmbH

Brand management is at the heart of Agentur Leven GmbH (founded in 1993, Managing Director: Prof. Dr. Wilfried Leven). The development of brands from the initial idea to market success based on scientific findings. This includes not only brand communication, but in some cases also patent development, support, and marketing, or the acquisition of venture capital – a full service. We are particularly interested in special cases, such as the development of a medical device brand. One such special case is the revolutionary blood plasma thawing machine discussed here, whose market success we are so confident of that Agentur Leven GmbH is involved in its development.

Contact: Prof. Dr. Wilfried Leven, Email: wleven@levengmbh.de or wleven@blutplasma-auftauen.de; Phone: +491727115206

