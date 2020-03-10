AEC Europe | Dodge and RAM | Official importer AEC Europe expects to deal with supply shortages of Dodge due to 70% production cuts in first quarter

Pressemitteilung BoxID: 789951 (AEC Europe GmbH)

AEC Europe, an official importer of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) brands Dodge and RAM in the EU / EFTA, expects its inventory of the Dodge Charger and Challenger models to sell out due to impending supply shortages

“At the moment, we are missing over 70% of the originally planned Dodge units for the first quarter of 2020. Of course, we will have to deal with this unexpected situation, but the message is clear: the popularity of the classic American brands Dodge and RAM continues to grow in Europe. Thanks to the high level of service provided by AEC and our dealer network, the brands are easily available all over the continent and consumers continue to see the advantages that the vehicles have to offer. Thus, we expect to deal with supply shortages in the coming months.”, says John Muratori, Chief Operating Officer of AEC and Interim Sales Director of AEC Europe.



While AEC keeps seeing growing demand for its Dodge models in key European markets, the North American home market has been facing a decrease in sales of the models for the last few months. In order to “reassess demand” FCA has omitted one production shift at the Canadian Fiat Chrysler LLC plant in Brampton. As a result, there is reduced capacity at this facility particularly with regards to the highest demanded widebody models of the Dodge Charger and Challenger.



Throughout the last years, AEC Europe, the German subsidiary of the Canadian Auto Export Corporation (AEC) that acts as an official importer for the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) branded Dodge and RAM vehicles and parts, has been able to steadily grow the demand within the niche segments for their brands on the European market. The importer supplies the American brands to over 120 official franchise dealerships in over 20 European countries. The vehicles undergo a sophisticated homologation process at AEC’s Vehicle Processing Center in Antwerp, Belgium, before being delivered to their point of sale.

