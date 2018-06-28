Teilen
Opel's X-Family of Sport Utility Vehicles Heads Euro 6d-TEMP Initiative
Rüsselsheim
With the transition to Euro 6d-TEMP, the Crossland X and the larger Grandland X compact SUV bring a new generation of 1.5 Diesel engines to the Opel powertrain portfolio. Both the cylinder head and the crankcase are made of lightweight aluminium, while the four valves per cylinder are activated by dual overhead camshafts.
The Crossland X offers the 75 kW/102 hp version of the turbocharged four-cylinder engines with Start/Stop. With the manual six-speed transmission, fuel consumption[1] is 4.7 l/100 km urban, 3.5 l/100 km extra-urban, 4.0 l/100 km and 105 g/km CO2 combined. Maximum torque of 250 Nm is developed at only 1,750 rpm.
The Grandland X compact SUV features the 96 kW/130 hp variant of the 1.5 Diesel, with start/stop and a VGT turbocharger (variable geometry turbine vanes). With a six-speed manual transmission, fuel consumption[1]is 4.7-4.7 urban l/100 km, 3.9-3.8 extra-urban l/100 km, 4.2-4.1 l/100 km and 110-108 g/km CO2 combined. Maximum torque of 300 Nm at developed at only 1,750 rpm.
The Grandland X 1.5D is also available with an advanced eight-speed automatic transmission that not only offers seamless shifting, but also moderate fuel consumption and emissions[1] (4.5-4.4 urban l/100 km, 4.0-3.9 extra-urban l/100 km, 4.2-4.1 l/100 km and 109-108 g/km CO2 combined).
For optimum exhaust after-treatment, the emissions reduction system of the 1.5 Diesel – consisting of a passive oxidation catalyst/NOx adsorber, AdBlue injector, Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) catalyst and Diesel Particulate Filter (DPF) – is grouped together as a compact single unit, as near as possible to the engine. The NOx adsorber acts as a cold start catalyst, reducing NOx emissions at temperatures below the SCR light-off.
Thanks to the new 1.5-litre power unit and the existing 130 kW/177 hp 2.0 Diesel (fuel consumption urban 5.3-5.3 l/100 km, extra-urban 4.6-4.5 l/100 km, 4.9-4.8 l/100 km and 128-126 g/km CO2 combined), which shares the emissions reduction system of the 1.5 engine, Grandland X customers can choose from two powerful, yet very fuel efficient diesels.
The entry level version of the Grandland X comes with the 96 kW/130 hp 1.2-litre Direct Injection TurboPureTech petrol unit. The three-cylinder engine, which has won the International Engine of the Year award four times in a row, features a Gasoline Particulate Filter (GPF) and is available with a six-speed manual or an eight-speed automatic transmission. The SUV challenger can achieve a top speed of 188 km/h and accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 10.1 seconds (fuel consumption manual[1]: 6.1 l/100 km urban, 4.9-4.8 l/100 km extra-urban, 5.3-5.2 l/100 km and 121-120 g/km CO2 combined; fuel consumption automatic[1]: 6.1-6.0 l/100 km urban, 4.9-4.8 l/100 km extra-urban, 5.3-5.2 l/100 km and 121-119 g/km CO2 combined).
Mokka X: All-turbo engine range starts with 120 hp 1.4 Turbo
For the Mokka X, the transition to Euro 6d-TEMP brings a new, stronger, entry-level petrol power unit, meaning that the bestselling B-segment SUV is now powered exclusively by turbocharged engines. The 88 kW/120 hp 1.4 Turbo with start/stop (fuel consumption[1] urban 8.1-8.0 l/100 km, extra-urban 5.7-5.5 l/100 km, combined 6.6-6.4 l/100 km, 151-148 g/km CO2) drives the front wheels via a manual six-speed transmission and replaces the 85 kW/115 hp 1.6-litre, naturally aspirated predecessor.
Opel’s Euro 6d-TEMP rollout is part of the brand’s commitment to becoming a leader in the reduction of vehicle emissions. The next steps in the journey are the introduction of four electrified models by 2020, including the next generation Corsa, which will also be available as a fully electric vehicle, and the Grandland X plug-in hybrid. By 2024 Opel will become a fully electrified passenger car brand, offering an electric version of every model – as a hybrid or a battery electric vehicle – alongside those powered by internal combustion engines.
WLTP driving cycle: More realistic fuel consumption data
The Euro 6d-TEMP initiative from Opel coincides with the introduction of the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) for measuring fuel consumption and emissions, which applies to all new car registrations as of this September.
Like the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC), the WLTP is a laboratory test, but while the NEDC determines “urban, extra-urban and combined” values based on a theoretical driving profile, the WLTP uses “real” driving profiles drawn from a global statistical survey. The WLTP driving cycle is divided into four parts with different average speeds: low, medium, high and extra high. Each part contains a variety of driving phases, stops, acceleration and braking that represent everyday driving profiles.
Each engine/transmission combination of a certain vehicle type is tested with the most economical as well as the most fuel-intensive vehicle equipment. The data obtained is comparable worldwide, while NEDC values are only valid for Europe.
Real Driving Emissions: Measurements on the road as well as in the laboratory
When the transition to WLTP began in September 2017, the Euro 6c emissions standard also became a legal requirement for the type-approval of new vehicle types. Types that meet the standard by passing the Real Driving Emissions test (RDE) are type approved according to Euro 6d-TEMP. RDE complements the WLTP and measures the pollutants from cars while driven on public roads, Euro 6c becomes a legal requirement for all newly registered vehicles this September, while Euro 6d-TEMP will apply to all new registrations as of September 2019.
Euro 6d-TEMP has a NOx conformity factor of 2.1, which is the maximum margin of error by which cars are allowed to exceed the NOx limit in real world driving – measured in the RDE test. Euro 6d-TEMP will be superseded by Euro 6d with a NOx conformity factor of 1 (plus an error-margin of 0.5) in January 2020 for new types and from January 2021 for new registrations.
[1] WLTP measurements converted to NEDC values for comparison purposes.
Further information about official fuel consumption, official specific CO2 emissions and consumption of electric energy can be found in the “guideline about fuel consumption, CO2 Emissions and electric energy consumption of new passenger cars” ('Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen') in German language, which is available free of charge at any point of sales and at DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Helmuth-Hirth-Straße 1, D-73760 Ostfildern.
