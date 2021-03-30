Opel Zafira-e Life as Wheelchair-Accessible "Lounge on Wheels"

Emission-free mobility for all: Battery-electric Zafira-e Life with special conversion

The Zafira-e Life combines driving comfort and plenty of space for passengers with an electric, emission-free and quiet journey. From now on, people with limited mobility will also benefit. In the variant now available from conversion specialist, the battery-electric Opel van is transformed into a vehicle suitable for the disabled with a large rear opening for wheelchair users. The Zafira-e Life with certified conversion is thus ideal for transporting wheelchair users.AMF-Bruns already offers the conventionally poweredas a wheelchair-”lounge on wheels” in the two vehicle lengths M (4.95 metres) and L (5.30 metres). Now the newexpands the portfolio. Drivers and passengers do not have to compromise on travel comfort, safety or space. Like its diesel counterparts, the battery-electric variant offers all the prerequisites for conversion into an all-round vehicle suitable for everyday use and disabled access.The 50 kWh battery housed in the vehicle floor ensures that passengers have as much space in the interior as in any other Zafira Life. With the lowered floor, the interior height in the wheelchair area is around 1,420 millimetres and the clearance height is 1,500 mm. The wheelchair bay is approximately 810 mm wide and 1,400 (Zafira-e Life M) or 1,710 mm (Zafira-e Life L) long. The non-slip ramp at the large rear opening allows easy access. With the help of a DIN and ISO-standard passenger and wheelchair restraint system, the wheelchair can be secured to the vehicle floor, ensuring a safe journey. In addition, there are extra-long electric belts for front wheelchair attachment. The optional FutureSafe head and back support further increases protection. The two-part system can be individually adjusted for the wheelchair user and swivelled towards the side to save space when driving without a wheelchair.The variability of the Zafira-e Life is retained. If a wheelchair user is on board, five more people can travel in the first and second row. If no wheelchair user is being carried, the patented EasyFlex ramp, which is also available as an option, can be folded flat into the interior quickly and easily. This creates additional storage space for luggage as well as room for two more people. With two swivel-folding seats in the third row, the “5+1” thus becomes a comfortable seven-seater – regardless of the chosen vehicle length.With its 50 kWh battery, the Zafira-e Life can travel up to 231 kilometres in the WLTP cycle. The battery can be supplied with energy via a wallbox at home, public fast chargers or household power sockets. At a fast charging station with 100 kW direct current, the 50 kWh battery of the Zafira-e Life recharges to 80 per cent in just 30 minutes. In addition, the electric van in Germany comes with a three-phase 11 kW on-board charger as standard.As a certified Opel conversion partner, the conversions carried out by AMF-Bruns have a clearance certificate from Opel and a European type approval. In addition to the new Opel Zafira-e Life and the Opel Zafira Life, the specialist's portfolio also includes theand the