Opel Insignia Exclusive: Tailor-Made Dream-Car
Rüsselsheim, (lifePR) -
One of a kind – Insignia paint à la Opel Exclusive
With Opel Exclusive, buyers who configure their new Insignia can choose from 15 special colours, in addition to the 10 colours in the regular price list. For an additional €2,500 RRP including VAT[1], the spectrum includes Dynamic Orange, Tornado Blue, Panther Black or Light Champagne. However, customers can also give their Insignia a really personal touch. This could be the colour of their favourite tie or their horse box, so that the complete combination is in the same colour, or in any other shade – all for €5,9001.
Opel Exclusive buyers can also choose their preferred paint finish:
The first stop on the way to a dream-Insignia is the local Opel dealer. The customer hands over, for example, a colour sample in the form of a picture, photo or colour code and production of the unique Insignia can begin. Production of the exclusive flagship starts at the Rüsselsheim plant. After a dip into the immersion bath in the paint shop, where the base coat is applied – the body is temporarily removed from the regular production line.
At the same time, the Exclusive experts have already begun their work. Weeks before they actually touch the real body, they begin to develop the colour of the car. Gradually they approach the customer’s preference. As soon as the experts are ready, the customer receives a colour-swatch in the form of a 15 centimetre-long model car. If the customer is satisfied, around nine kilograms of this paint are made. This is sufficient to paint the body, the roof antenna, mirror housings and other add-on parts. The precise colour formula is archived and the customer receives his personal “colour ID”. This can also be found inside the car, in case the paint is needed again. When all the parts are painted, the body returns to the assembly line. The Insignia Exclusive is then completed in a computer-controlled process, until it leaves the line as a fully equipped, finished car. Even a smartphone cover with Opel Exclusive logo is available in the chosen colour!
More than a paint job – fine equipment for the Insignia Exclusive
The advantages of Opel Exclusive go far beyond an almost unlimited variety of colours and paint finishes. Customers can also decorate their dream-car with the “High Gloss Black Exterior”: the usually chrome parts such as the grille bar, fog lamps, window frames and – on the Sports Tourer and Country Tourer – roof rails are transformed into high gloss black. Special 18 and 20-inch light-alloy wheels, which perfectly match the dynamic appearance of the Opel flagship, are also available. Inside, customers can further personalise their car with exclusive leather and decorative trims, which can also be combined with “regular” Insignia options.
[1] In Germany.
Further information about official fuel consumption, official specific CO2 emissions and consumption of electric energy can be found in the “guideline about fuel consumption, CO2 Emissions and electric energy consumption of new passenger cars” ('Leitfaden über den Kraftstoffverbrauch, die CO2-Emissionen und den Stromverbrauch neuer Personenkraftwagen') in German language, which is available free of charge at any point of sales and at DAT Deutsche Automobil Treuhand GmbH, Helmuth-Hirth-Straße 1, D-73760 Ostfildern.
