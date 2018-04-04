LCV development responsibility for Groupe PSA to be based in Ruesselsheim

Groupe PSA is further strengthening the Engineering center in Rüsselsheim/Germany. Going forward, the Engineering teams in Rüsselsheim will lead the development for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) of Groupe PSA that are built on a dedicated LCV platform.



“With this decision, we receive the global responsibility to develop the complete Groupe PSA LCV platform and all modules from advanced to series development. Thus the engineering center in Rüsselsheim will play an even more significant role in Groupe PSA’s global research and development network,” said Opel CEO Michael Lohscheller. “This is an important pillar in Opel/Vauxhall’s LCV offensive. It comes in addition to the launch of the all-new Combo this year and the next generation Vivaro in 2019.”



Christian Müller, Managing Director Opel/Vauxhall Engineering, added: “It is our responsibility to utilize our R&D center with the highest quality projects. And this is the next example of how we are delivering. This decision improves our competitiveness at a time we are facing a substantial reduction of development work coming from General Motors.”



Only two weeks ago the company announced the allocation of nine new Centers of Competence for the Engineering Center in Rüsselsheim, including the development of seats, manual transmission systems and fuel cells for the whole Groupe PSA. In total, 15 Centers of Competence are based at the Opel/Vauxhall headquarters.

Diese Pressemitteilung posten:

Website Promotion

Weitere Pressemitteilungen dieses Herausgebers