Joint Statement from Opel Management, IG Metall and General Works Council

Opel has now concluded the future collective agreement until July 2023 based on the position paper agreed in May. Amongst other elements, it includes extensive employment protection measures, investments in the German locations and the replacement of the hitherto applicable collective agreement on allocation and employment commitments, which was agreed when the company was still part of GM.

