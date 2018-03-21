Teilen
Groupe PSA optimizes its manufacturing base in Europe
Rueil-Malmaison, (lifePR) - . - Improving performance of powertrain plants to fulfil orders for future Opel/Vauxhall models based on PSA platforms - Preparing manufacturing facilities for the ICE energy mix transition as well as the electrification push - Localising automatic gearbox production to meet shifting customer demand
In order to step up its development and boost its competitiveness in Europe, the Group has decided to:
In light of the above, the Group has decided to make three adjustments:
Yann Vincent, Executive Vice- President, Manufacturing and Supply Chain, said: “What will make the difference will be our agility to prepare our manufacturing base to produce components that meet customer needs and respond to the energy shift, creating the conditions for a sustainable future through enhanced performance. Groupe PSA’s 15 component production plants in Europe, located in France, Germany, Austria, Hungary and Poland, are eager to propose the best quality and performance to our customers.”
About Groupe PSA
Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all client expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, as well as a wide array of mobility and smart services under its Free2Move brand, aiming to become a great car maker and the preferred mobility provider. It is an early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars. It is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia. Find out more at groupe-psa.com/en.
Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com / @GroupePSA
- Increase production of the 3-cylinder Turbo PureTech petrol engine – awarded “Engine of the Year” in its category for three years in a row – as close as possible to car plants. In addition to doubling production capacity in France, compared to 2016, already in progress in Douvrin and Trémery plants, the Group will be producing PureTech engines in Tichy (Poland) and Szentgotthárd (Hungary) from 2019 onwards.
- Increase production of gearboxes from 2019 with the manufacture under license of automatic gearbox in Valenciennes (France), set to reach full potential by 2020, thanks to a strategic partnership signed with AISIN AW. Until now, this component has been manufactured in Japan and China. The Group will also invest to produce additional volumes of manual ML gearboxes in Metz-Borny (France) and MB6 gearboxes in Aspern (Austria), in particular to equip its high-end and light commercial vehicles and serve growing needs driven by production of Opel/Vauxhall cars.
- Prepare the Trémery plant (France) to produce electrical motors from 2019 onwards, before acceleration from 2021 onwards, thanks to thejoint venture signed with Nidec. They will support the electrification push, as 100% of the Group’s vehicle range will include e an electrified offering by 2025.
