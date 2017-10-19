zooplus AG: Significant growth acceleration in the third quarter of 2017

.



- Sales increase 22% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2017 to EUR 277 m (Q3 2016: EUR 227 m)

- Sales rise 21% in the first nine months of 2017 to EUR 794 m (9M 2016: EUR 655 m)

- Significant acceleration in business with new customers in the third quarter of 2017

- Company confirms 2017 full-year forecast for sales of around EUR 1,125 m



zooplus AG (WKN 511170, ISIN DE0005111702, ticker symbol ZO1), Europe’s leading online retailer of pet supplies, was able to accelerate sales growth again in the third quarter of 2017. According to preliminary figures, the company increased sales in the third quarter of 2017 by 22% year-on-year to EUR 277 m (Q3 2016: EUR 227 m). On a currency-adjusted basis, the year-on-year sales increase in the third quarter was 23%. Sales in the third quarter versus Q2 2017 rose significantly by 7% compared to sales growth of just 1% in Q2 2017 versus the first quarter.



Based on preliminary figures, sales in the first nine months of the 2017 financial year increased 21% to EUR 794 m (9M 2016: EUR 655 m) and 22% on a currency-adjusted basis. Double-digit growth rates were achieved again in all 30 countries.



Dr. Cornelius Patt, CEO of zooplus AG, in his comments on the current business development stated: "The sales development in the third quarter of 2017, where we had a significant increase versus the second quarter of 2017, is confirmation that our chosen approach to focus on accelerating sales growth is the right one. Building on sustained, very strong customer loyalty in the existing customer business, our business with new customers increased significantly again in the third quarter. This is a very positive development that clearly indicates the actions taken to focus our efforts and generate a sustainable increase in our business with new customers are having an effect. So the number of registered new customers in the third quarter of 2017 saw a 34% year-on-year increase after just a 9% increase in the second quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we expect business with new customers to remain strong and anticipate a further acceleration in our overall sales growth."



Based on the current business development, the Management Board of zooplus AG confirms the forecast revised on September 15, 2017 for sales in 2017 of around EUR 1,125 m.



zooplus will publish its full report for the first nine months of 2017 on November 15, 2017 and make it available on the company’s website at http://investors.zooplus.com.

zooplus AG

zooplus AG was founded in 1999 and today is Europe's leading online retailer for pet supplies measured by sales. In the 2016 financial year, sales totaled EUR 909 m, roughly 74% of which was generated internationally. The company's business model has been launched successfully in 30 European countries. zooplus sells products for all major pet breeds. The product range includes pet food (dry and wet food and food supplements) and accessories such as scratching posts, dog baskets, and toys in all price categories. In addition to a selection of over 8,000 products, zooplus customers benefit from a variety of interactive content and community offerings. The pet supplies market is an important market segment in the European retail landscape. Gross sales of pet food and accessories within the European Union amount to around EUR 26 bn. Based on the continued vigorous growth anticipated in the European e-commerce market, zooplus expects its dynamic performance to continue.



Online at: www.zooplus.com

