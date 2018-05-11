- Pressemitteilung BoxID 706219
Derrick Alexic Coard - Bearded Black Men
June 7 - July 21, 2018 / Opening: Thursday 7.6., 5-9 pm "
Artist's statement for the Wynn Newhouse Awards, 2016
„In the current polarized landscape of American politics, where the aspirant Presidential candidate Donald Trump can call for a ban on Muslims traveling to the United States as the Black Lives Matter movement demands equality for African Americans in in the political process, Coard’s deeply empathetic work, which explores the complex questions of race, spirituality, sexuality, and identity, fnds perhaps an even greater agency and sense of urgency.“ Curator Matthew Higgs about Coard's exhibition in Glasgow, 2016
Derrick Alexis Coard died unexpectedly in August of 2017.
The exhibition is a collaboration with White Columns, New York
