Wintershall awarded exploration licenses in Brazil

Wintershall is continuing its growth course and has now been awarded exploration licenses in Brazil. In its 15th bidding round, Brazil’s National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP) has awarded interests in seven licenses to Germany's largest internationally active oil and gas producer. The company will hold the operatorship for four of these licenses. The licenses are located off the north and south-east coasts of Brazil. Initial exploration activities in the allocated blocks are now being planned and will take place from 2019. Wintershall has already been active in South America for several decades. It has been producing, for example, hydrocarbons in Argentina for almost 40 years – mainly natural gas – and is now the country's fourth-largest gas producer.



“The coast of Brazil is considered one of the most promising oil regions in the world. As part of our growth course we're also looking to become active in new regions, and Brazil offers considerable potential,” says Thilo Wieland, Wintershall’s Executive Board member responsible for South America, Russia and North Africa. “Over the past few months we’ve evaluated a lot of data and interpreted the geology. The blocks show huge potential. We want to build a broad and diversified portfolio in Brazil and be active in different basins.”



ANP issued a total of 47 licenses in the 15th bidding round.



The following licenses have been awarded to Wintershall:



Off the north coast:



Ceara Basin



CE-M-601 Wintershall 100% (Operator)



Potiguar Basin



POT-M-857 Wintershall 100% (Operator)

POT-M-863 Wintershall 100% (Operator)

POT-M-865 Wintershall 100% (Operator)



Off the south-east coast:



Campos Basin and Santos Basin



S-M-764 Chevron (40%, Operator) Repsol (40%), Wintershall (20%)

C-M-821 Repsol (40%, Operator) Chevron (40%), Wintershall (20%)

C-M-823 Repsol (40%, Operator) Chevron (40%), Wintershall (20%)

Wintershall Holding GmbH

Wintershall Holding GmbH, based in Kassel, Germany, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF in Ludwigshafen. The company has been active in the extraction of natural resources for 120 years, and in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas for over 85 years. Wintershall focuses on selected core regions, where the company has built up a high level of regional and technological expertise. These are Europe, Russia, North Africa, South America, and increasingly the Middle East region. The company wants to expand its business further with exploration and production, selected partnerships, innovation and technological competence. The company employs around 2,000 staff worldwide from 50 nations and is now Germany's largest internationally active crude oil and natural gas producer.



Wintershall. Shaping the future.



More information on the Internet at www.wintershall.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren