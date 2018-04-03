- Pressemitteilung BoxID 700802
Wintershall awarded exploration licenses in Brazil
Wintershall awarded seven offshore exploration licenses in Brazil's 15th oil and gas licensing round / Entry into Brazil strengthens Wintershall's position in South America
“The coast of Brazil is considered one of the most promising oil regions in the world. As part of our growth course we're also looking to become active in new regions, and Brazil offers considerable potential,” says Thilo Wieland, Wintershall’s Executive Board member responsible for South America, Russia and North Africa. “Over the past few months we’ve evaluated a lot of data and interpreted the geology. The blocks show huge potential. We want to build a broad and diversified portfolio in Brazil and be active in different basins.”
ANP issued a total of 47 licenses in the 15th bidding round.
The following licenses have been awarded to Wintershall:
Off the north coast:
Ceara Basin
CE-M-601 Wintershall 100% (Operator)
Potiguar Basin
POT-M-857 Wintershall 100% (Operator)
POT-M-863 Wintershall 100% (Operator)
POT-M-865 Wintershall 100% (Operator)
Off the south-east coast:
Campos Basin and Santos Basin
S-M-764 Chevron (40%, Operator) Repsol (40%), Wintershall (20%)
C-M-821 Repsol (40%, Operator) Chevron (40%), Wintershall (20%)
C-M-823 Repsol (40%, Operator) Chevron (40%), Wintershall (20%)
Wintershall Holding GmbH
Wintershall Holding GmbH, based in Kassel, Germany, is a wholly owned subsidiary of BASF in Ludwigshafen. The company has been active in the extraction of natural resources for 120 years, and in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas for over 85 years. Wintershall focuses on selected core regions, where the company has built up a high level of regional and technological expertise. These are Europe, Russia, North Africa, South America, and increasingly the Middle East region. The company wants to expand its business further with exploration and production, selected partnerships, innovation and technological competence. The company employs around 2,000 staff worldwide from 50 nations and is now Germany's largest internationally active crude oil and natural gas producer.
Wintershall. Shaping the future.
More information on the Internet at www.wintershall.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.
