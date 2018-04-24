Morning Dress and Top Hat at the Royal Ascot Racecourse

Royal Ascot - This famous British horserace located in the small town of Ascot near Windsor Castle is held since 11th August 1711 with the British Royal Family being the patron of this traditional English event.



The Royal Ascot horserace is known internat ionally, the pictures showing the large hats of the ladies go across the globe. With some 80,000 people every day this horserace meeting is a raving success with the public making Royal Ascot Europe's best attended race meeting with many famous visitors from the ranks of the High Nobility. Of course, the Queen and Royal Family members attend Royal Ascot every year.



Royal Ascot - Horse Racing and Dress Code



Still the dress code is strictly enforced. Without being appropriately dressed you are not allowed to enter. For women only a summer dress is acceptable with certain rules, e.g. that their dresses may never be shorter than knee-length. A hat or modern fascinator is a must and often they are elaborately designed - every year they show boundless creativity. For Gentlemen the Traditional Morning Dress and Top Hat Are Required. The morning coat is the tailcoat of the day. It is worn at events that take place in the morning or until 3 pm.



It goes with grey, striped trousers, a grey waistcoat and a white standard-collar shirt and a silver grey tie or a wing-collar shirt and a restrained grey neckerchief. You may also wear a coloured waistcoat as the gentlemen of the Royal Family like to do. A bowtie may never be worn with the classic morning coat. The crowning accessory of the morning dress is the grey top hat.Black and polished shoes perfectly match the morning dress.



Royal Ascot 2018: 19th - 23rd june

