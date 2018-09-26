VIDEONALE.scope #6: The Cracks, Not the Mirror

26.09.18

.



November 29 – December 1 2018 • Filmclub 813, Cologne

A film series by Videonale Bonn

Curated by Katrin Mundt



This year’s edition of VIDEONALE.scope is organized around a common theme: over the course of three evenings, it presents historical and contemporary works by artists engaging in different ways with the legacy of ethnography, and particularly ethnographic film and its methods and subjects. In formal terms, the program ranges from short film screenings to lectures and live performances in cinemas.



The series is inspired by the intensity with which artists and filmmakers have engaged with and reflected on the ethnographic in recent years. They have critically questioned the filmic strategies used to generate ethnographic subjects and have attempted to reinterpret or rewrite ethnographic narratives and their colonial origins in light of contemporary modes of life and power relations. They have experimented with forms of representation that confound traditional “own”/“other” schemas and have imagined new worlds, models of community life and forms of spirituality. In doing so, their aim has not been to repudiate ethnography as a discipline, but to expand its means of describing the world by incorporating other visions, voices, and spaces. Accordingly, their works have intertwined participant observation and activism, found and imaginary spaces, traditional rituals and contemporary performance praxis, magic and pop culture. In these works, it is not an image of the world but rather the ruptures within it that are sought out, investigated, and invested with new narratives.



These preoccupations are not fundamentally new – earlier generations of artists, for example, have addressed the Western gaze on ethnic or cultural “others”, or the supposed other in daily life, and their works have often moved freely between anthropology and avant-garde film. What is new, however, is the diversity of formal approaches being adopted today and the urgency with which these concerns are being pursued. VIDEONALE.scope therefore presents recent works by younger artists alongside works by established figures in experimental film and video art.



With works and contributions by, among others Eli Cortiñas, Nazlı Dinçel, Juan Downey, Sky Hopinka, Laura Huertas Millán, Tracey Moffatt, OJOBOCA (Anja Dornieden/Juan David Gonzalez Monroy), Lisl Ponger, Lisa Rave, Sascha Reichstein, Ben Russell, Chick Strand, Gitte Villesen, Philip Widmann



The complete program will be available soon.

