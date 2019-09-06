Pressemitteilung BoxID: 766166 (united homecare partners ag)

United Homecare Partners AG (Switzerland) has acquired the German and Austrian operations from Healthcare at Home

United Homecare Partners AG (Switzerland) together with its subsidiary United Pharma Partners GmbH announces that it has acquired the German and Austrian nursing operations, comprising of Healthcare at Home Deutschland GmbH, Healthcare at Home Europe B.V. and Med-HS Medizinische Handels-und Service GmbH, from UK based Healthcare at Home Group. The transaction is immediately effective and not subject to approval from national authorities.



Daniel Isenegger, representing United Homecare Partners states: “We are proud to have the opportunity to pursue the vision of further developing homecare and Patient Support Programs throughout Europe. We thank Healthcare at Home for their continued support and look forward to building on the clinical heritage of our colleagues which they pioneered into Germany and Austria 10 years ago.”



A spokesperson for the Healthcare at Home Group, commented, “This is part of a wider strategic development for the Healthcare at Home Group as we build our new global medicines management proposition. United Homecare Partners will remain an important strategic partner and we look forward to working with them on our next chapter of growth across Europe“



United Homecare Partners has been advised by Dr. David Witzel and Dr. Susanne Niesse (Dr. Witzel & Partner; Corporate), Dr. Magnus Hirsch (SKW Schwarz; IP) and Andreas Pöschke (anchor, labour).

