Blegistraße 11b
6341 Baar / ZG, ch
http://united-homecare-partners.eu/
United Homecare Partners AG (Switzerland) has acquired the German and Austrian operations from Healthcare at HomeBaar / ZG, )
Daniel Isenegger, representing United Homecare Partners states: “We are proud to have the opportunity to pursue the vision of further developing homecare and Patient Support Programs throughout Europe. We thank Healthcare at Home for their continued support and look forward to building on the clinical heritage of our colleagues which they pioneered into Germany and Austria 10 years ago.”
A spokesperson for the Healthcare at Home Group, commented, “This is part of a wider strategic development for the Healthcare at Home Group as we build our new global medicines management proposition. United Homecare Partners will remain an important strategic partner and we look forward to working with them on our next chapter of growth across Europe“
United Homecare Partners has been advised by Dr. David Witzel and Dr. Susanne Niesse (Dr. Witzel & Partner; Corporate), Dr. Magnus Hirsch (SKW Schwarz; IP) and Andreas Pöschke (anchor, labour).
