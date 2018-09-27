Pressemitteilung BoxID: 723305 (Ulysse Nardin SA)
New Diver Chronometer collection launching at Monaco Yacht Show !
(lifePR) (Monaco, 27.09.18) “How inappropriate to call this planet Earth when it is clearly Ocean.” – Arthur C. Clarke
The tide has come rushing in at the Monaco Yacht Show, bringing with it four brash new models in Ulysse Nardin’s Diver Chronometer collection. Already a favorite among free spirits, the Diver has a new, contemporary and eye-catching appearance both outside and in. In addition to the deep blue and all-black versions, this fresh line includes the Diver Great White and a Monaco Limited Edition. These robust, elegant timepieces will be presented by our own armada of modern-day Ulysses at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show, marking the beginning of the countdown to an exhilarating new adventure in diving watches.
Be prepared !
