New Diver Chronometer collection launching at Monaco Yacht Show !

27.09.18

“How inappropriate to call this planet Earth when it is clearly Ocean.” – Arthur C. Clarke



The tide has come rushing in at the Monaco Yacht Show, bringing with it four brash new models in Ulysse Nardin’s Diver Chronometer collection. Already a favorite among free spirits, the Diver has a new, contemporary and eye-catching appearance both outside and in. In addition to the deep blue and all-black versions, this fresh line includes the Diver Great White and a Monaco Limited Edition. These robust, elegant timepieces will be presented by our own armada of modern-day Ulysses at the 2018 Monaco Yacht Show, marking the beginning of the countdown to an exhilarating new adventure in diving watches.



Be prepared !

