Pressemitteilung BoxID: 795134 (UFOP - Union zur Förderung von Oel- und Proteinpflanzen e.V.)

World soybean harvest expected to reach a record high

According to International Grain Council (ICG) expectations, another bumper crop in Brazil, a standard US crop and production increases in smaller soy-producing countries are set to boost global soybean output to a new record high in 2020/21.



After the almost one-fifth decline in production in the past season, the IGC predicts a rebound in US soybean production for 2020/21. Coupled with increases in Brazil and smaller soy-producing countries, the world's soy harvest area could grow 4 per cent compared to the previous year. In combination with slight yield gains, the ICG holds out the prospect of a 7 per cent production increase to a new peak of 366 million tonnes.



The US area harvested in 2020/21 is projected at 34 million hectares. The harvest could rise to 114.2 million tonnes as a result. However, with weeks to go until the sowing campaign starts, this early forecast should be taken with a grain of salt.



Meanwhile, in Canada low prices and trade uncertainties over the disagreement with China will likely lead to a slight shrinkage in production area in 2020/21. Nevertheless, assuming average yields, Canadian output could still rise 8 per cent year-on-year to 6.6 million tonnes.



The IGC estimates that 2020/21 global soybean consumption will surge to a new peak - now of 365 million tonnes - for the ninth year running. Consequently, world soybean output will likely cover demand.

Für die oben stehenden Pressemitteilungen, das angezeigte Event bzw. das Stellenangebot sowie für das angezeigte Bild- und Tonmaterial ist allein der jeweils angegebene Herausgeber (siehe Firmeninfo bei Klick auf Bild/Meldungstitel oder Firmeninfo rechte Spalte) verantwortlich. Dieser ist in der Regel auch Urheber der Pressetexte sowie der angehängten Bild-, Ton- und Informationsmaterialien.

Die Nutzung von hier veröffentlichten Informationen zur Eigeninformation und redaktionellen Weiterverarbeitung ist in der Regel kostenfrei. Bitte klären Sie vor einer Weiterverwendung urheberrechtliche Fragen mit dem angegebenen Herausgeber. Bei Veröffentlichung senden Sie bitte ein Belegexemplar an service@lifepr.de.

(lifePR) (