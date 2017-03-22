Prices of GMO-free oilseed meals on the rise

Prices for GMO-free soybean and rapeseed meal have firmed significantly over the past few weeks. Rising demand has led to a shortage in supplies and sent prices rising.



Asking prices for oilseed meals clearly reflect the difference in availability. Rapeseed meal on nearby positions is scarce and, as a consequence, expensive. Climbing demand for rapeseed meal for GMO-free dairy feeding has also contributed to pushing the situation further. GMO-free soybean meal is also in short supply at the moment and therefore expensive. As a consequence, its price trend is contrary to that of conventional soybean meal. GMO-free soybean meal containing 45 per cent crude protein rose EUR 8 per tonne to EUR 471 per tonne last month. Over the same period, rapeseed meal even surged EUR 9 per tonne, reaching EUR 225 per tonne ex works. Prices asked from livestock farmers were also raised. GMO-free soybean meal was increased 3 per cent whereas rapeseed meal went up 2.6 per cent. The distinct differences between rapeseed meal and GMO-free soybean meal are due to the differences in protein content and, consequently, feed value. However, the difference in feed value is mainly relevant for pig fattening farms, because meat formation primarily depends on protein content and quality in feed mixes. This does not apply to dairy cow feeding, as milk yield is not affected when replacing soybean meal by rapeseed meal. For more information, see UFOP's paper on the use of extracted rapeseed meal in dairy cow feeding - available in German only - at http://www.ufop.de/agrar-info/erzeuger-info/fuetterung/einsatz-von-rapsextraktionsschrot-in-der-milchkuhfuetterung.

UFOP - Union zur Förderung von Oel- und Proteinpflanzen e.V.

