TrendSet Summer 2020: The new date for ordering for the industry!

The new date is 12 to 14 September 2020. Because of TrendSet’s focus on visitors from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (meaning that most travel to the fair by car or train), the trade fair was able to be postponed to a date in September. In September, therefore, the doors of Messe München will open to welcome the trends from the Interiors & Lifestyle sector for Christmas 2020 and Autumn/Winter 2020/2021 and innovations for Spring 2021.



For three days, TrendSet Summer 2020 gives retailers, large buyers, online retailers, and hotels and restaurants the chance to discover and directly order the trends and products all around living, dining, leisure, and giving, including creations for the coming Christmas festival and even for next spring.



Autumn and Winter 2020 are characterised by sensible and sustainable directions in designs. Wood, jute, leather, wool, bioplastics, and recycled materials are environmentally friendly. Home is no longer just a place of retreat, but also a multifunctional space to live in.



In 15 Interiors & Lifestyle Fair Areas, exhibitors show many inspiring products for living and giving. And the established Topic Areas TrendSet Newcomer, TrendSet Country & Style, TrendSet Fine Arts, and TrendSet Bijoutex will of course, as always, be a part of TrendSet this time, too.



TrendSet Summer 2020: Where? When? How much does admission cost?



TrendSet – 116th Trade Fair for Interiors, Inspiration and Lifestyle

from Saturday, 12 September to Monday, 14 September 2020

at Messe München (Munich Exhibition Centre).



Prices:

1-Day Ticket: €21.00

3-Day Ticket: €25.00

