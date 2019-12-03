Pressemitteilung BoxID: 778041 (TrendSet GmbH)

TrendSet Preview: As always, pre-ordering of festive jewellery and seasonal decorations at TrendSet Winter

TrendSet Winter 2020 is the first trade fair for the Interiors & Lifestyle sector in the new year – and also the start of the 2020 Christmas season. Many exhibitors at TrendSet Winter 2020 have with them preview articles for Autumn/Winter 2020/21 that can be pre-ordered in addition to products for the coming spring/summer season and the latest trends for Easter. This makes TrendSet the first platform in January for trends and ordering for the newest interiors and lifestyle products and also Christmas decorations and seasonal decorations.



After Christmas is before Christmas. The Christmas business has finished, the stocks are empty, and they can be filled in Munich with fresh Easter and spring goods. But besides Easter eggs and their friends, TrendSet Winter 2020 also offers preview novelties for the coming Autumn/Winter 2020/21 season for trade visitors. This means that at the first trade fair of the year for the Interiors & Lifestyle sector, the specialist trade has the opportunity to become informed of upcoming Christmas trends and to order Christmas or seasonal products at TrendSet from 5 to 7 January 2020 in Munich.

