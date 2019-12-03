Ismaninger Straße 63
81675 München, de
http://www.trendset.de
TrendSet Preview: As always, pre-ordering of festive jewellery and seasonal decorations at TrendSet WinterMünchen, )
After Christmas is before Christmas. The Christmas business has finished, the stocks are empty, and they can be filled in Munich with fresh Easter and spring goods. But besides Easter eggs and their friends, TrendSet Winter 2020 also offers preview novelties for the coming Autumn/Winter 2020/21 season for trade visitors. This means that at the first trade fair of the year for the Interiors & Lifestyle sector, the specialist trade has the opportunity to become informed of upcoming Christmas trends and to order Christmas or seasonal products at TrendSet from 5 to 7 January 2020 in Munich.
