Now on TrendSetTV: the trade fair videos of TrendSet Winter 2018!

As the first trade fair event in the year for the retail sector, TrendSet at Munich, a location with strong purchasing power, once again impressed its attendees with full order books and highly professional organisation. For the 111th time. TrendSet, as the international trade fair for Interiors, Inspiration and Lifestyle, opened its trade fair gates on 6 January 2018. On 115,000 square metres of exhibition space, the exhibitors showed their newest trends for living, eating, leisure, and giving three days long. Thank you for being part of it.



The Spring/Summer 2018 trends from the fair, along with inspirations from our Topic Areas TrendSet Newcomer, TrendSet Country & Style and TrendSet Bijoutex, are captured in our trade fair videos. You can view the videos online at the TrendSetTV channel on YouTube.



https://www.youtube.com/user/TrendSetTV



The coming TrendSet Summer 2018 fair takes place from 7 to 9 July 2018.

Diese Pressemitteilungen könnten Sie auch interessieren