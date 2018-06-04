Teilen
Interiors, Lifestyle, Fine Arts: It's new at TrendSet Summer 2018
Munich, (lifePR) - Summer — that means TrendSet! From 7 to 9 July 2018, the Interiors & Lifestyle industry is meeting at the 112th TrendSet in Munich, Germany. And there are many new and trendy articles for living, dining, leisure, and giving to discover. About 2,500 brands and collections from approximately 40 countries of the world are showing their newest products for Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
The exhibitors and products at TrendSet are as diverse as the trends that we will see in the coming winter season. Nature, the main theme of the last seasons, will be continued in Autumn/Winter 2018/19. However, rural, natural aspects will be much more subtly implemented. Recycled materials and tactile surfaces will mix with ethnic and cultural influences from around the world. Luxury will no longer be defined as having, but as sustainability and goodness. This gives rise to designs that are not subject to any rules besides the premise of aesthetics and quality. What appeals emotionally is allowed. Seemingly contrasting styles, such as tradition and modernity, maximalism and minimalism, create exciting new things in dual harmony. Objects given engineered functions become gadgets. Young, carefree, and cheerful, retrospective designs from the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s serve as the basis for new creative ideas. With their glitter and drama, especially the Eighties fit perfectly in their surreal form from lifestyle, fashion, and design to the hyper-real lifestyle in Autumn/Winter 2018/19.
New Topic Area: TrendSet Fine Arts
As a platform for trends and ordering for the international interior and lifestyle industry, TrendSet has set itself the task of constantly opening up new ways for business development and sales to its trade visitors. The 14 Interiors & Lifestyle Fair Areas are constantly being developed and adapted to new trends. The Topic Areas are geared to special trends and demands. TrendSet Country & Style successfully features various “Heimat Collections.” TrendSet Newcomer offers opportunities for discovering new and young companies. And TrendSet Bijoutex shows everything trendy revolving around fashion, style, and fashion jewellery. With the new and fourth Topic Area, TrendSet Fine Arts, the Topic Area for Contemporary Fine Art, TrendSet now offers its trade visitors the opportunity to participate in the booming art market for the first time. This is where gallery owners, auction houses, art dealers, architects, interior designers, and trade visitors from the interior and lifestyle sector find up-and-coming artists, creative exchange, and new opportunities to use art for their businesses or collections.
Discover, get informed, and order at 14 Interiors & Lifestyle Fair Areas
and four Topic Areas
At TrendSet Summer 2018, exhibitors will give an outlook on the new trend products for Autumn/Winter 2018/19. In 14 Interiors & Lifestyle Fair Areas and four Topic Areas, trade visitors at TrendSet in Munich, Germany, will find many inspiring items for living, dining, leisure, and giving — and now contemporary art, too. This is where buyers and top decision-makers from all types of trade have the possibility of becoming informed at an early stage and of ordering directly.
14 TrendSet Interiors & Lifestyle Fair Areas
TrendSet Country & Style – Topic Area for Heimat Collections:
From traditional to modern fashions, TrendSet Country & Style presents traditional costumes (Tracht) and country styles with a focus on products rooted in the region.
TrendSet Newcomer – Topic Area for Young Collections:
TrendSet Newcomer shows promising products from small, innovative companies, firms new to TrendSet, and young companies.
TrendSet Fine Arts – Topic Area for Contemporary Fine Art:
TrendSet Fine Arts offers space for more inspiration, more encounters, and more attention through and for art. This is where up-and-coming artists show their works from the fields of painting, photography, sculpture, drawing, and graphics.
TrendSet Bijoutex – Topic Area for Accessories:
TrendSet Bijoutex offers many new products revolving around fashion jewellery, beauty, and fashion.
TrendSet – 112th International Trade Fair for Interiors, Inspiration und Lifestyle
From Saturday, 7 July to Monday, 9 July 2018
at Messe München (Munich Exhibition Center)
in Halls A1 to A6 and B1 to B2
Opening Hours for TrendSet Summer 2018:
Saturday, 7 July: 9:00 am–6:00 pm (9:00–18:00 h)
Sunday, 8 July: 9:00 am–6:00 pm (9:00–18:00 h)
Monday, 9 July: 9:00 am–5:00 pm (9:00–17:00 h)
Prices:
One-Day Ticket: €17.00
Three-Day Ticket: €23.00
To order tickets go to shop.trendset.de
