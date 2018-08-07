Online now: over 130 exhibitors and brands

Kitchen industry professionals from across Europe are set to flock to the area30 trade fairs, the opening of the brand new cube30 and the entire Küchenmeile A30 (the "kitchen mile"). With preparations for the first two industry events well underway, organiser trendfairs has now published the latest exhibitor directory for 2018 online.



As the central ordering platform for kitchen studios, specialist kitchen retailers, retail traders, large sales outlets, designers and architects, area30 is expecting to host over 130 exhibitors and brands from 15 to 20 September. The growing demand for space for various exhibitors and significant growth in the key product group of "kitchen furniture" has led to a further expansion of area30.



Located directly opposite the area30 exhibition grounds on Lübbecker Straße, the modern premium showroom complex cube30 will be opening its doors for the very first time in 2018. This exclusive design and competence centre will be open all year round and available to its users for training and consultancy events. The addition of cube30 to area30 – close to the A30 motorway – increases the total exhibition space by 10% this year to 10,900 sqm.



area30 and cube30 will once again be well-equipped to cater to every need for innovative market leaders and quality labels, for start-ups and newcomers in the kitchen industry – the daily updated exhibitor directory is available online now here.

trendfairs GmbH

trendfairs GmbH organises high-calibre industry events. Premium trade fair "küchenwohntrends" in Munich (Germany), regional trade fair "küchenwohntrends" in Salzburg (Austria) and "area30 and cube30", the order trade fairs for the kitchen industry in Europe.

